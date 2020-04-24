comscore Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses
Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Instagram food delivery feature will add a new Action button to a business or restaurant's profile, or a Food Order sticker to their Instagram Stories.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 6:14 PM IST
instagram-in-app-food-delivery

Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing app Instagram has launched a new feature that allows food orders to be placed through the app, as part of an effort to support local businesses during lockdowns. The feature was first rolled out in the US and Canada to help food outlets struggling during the pandemic and has now been expanded to the UK as part of a worldwide rollout. Also Read - Instagram DM comes to the web: Here's how to use it

According to Instagram, a new Action button will be added to a business or restaurant’s profile, or a Food Order sticker could be added to their Instagram Stories. The users who tap on the button will be able to make a purchase through the food business’s website. Also Read - Zoom बना सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोडिंग एंड्रॉयड एप, पिछड़ गए WhatsApp, TikTok और Instagram

“For many businesses right now, every sale helps. We’ll continue to work on features that make it easier to support the small businesses you care about,” the social media platform said in a statement. Instagram mentioned the initiative was designed to help companies fighting the challenges of coronavirus disaster by permitting people to support local food retailers. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook experienced 40% spike in usage due to COVID-19 pandemic

Even Amazon has started supporting local stores on its platform in India. The program will help customers discover products from local shops in their city from the convenience of their homes. Amazon had piloted this program for 6 months with over 5000 local shops and retailers from 100+ cities across India.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The program pilot included sellers from different categories like Kitchen, Home, Furniture, Apparel, and Automotive. This is expected to be a win-win, as customers benefit from access to greater selection, faster deliveries, and additional value-added services, and local shops can transform themselves into digital stores.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 24, 2020 6:14 PM IST

