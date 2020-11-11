Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

Photo sharing app Instagram on Tuesday introduced an augmented reality (AR) filter “Share Your Light” giving people a fun way to share their thoughts during the upcoming festivals. Launched ahead of Diwali, the AR filter is inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights and colors. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new Shopping button for users in India: Here's how it works

Once you open the Effects Gallery, you can look for the effect using the “festive diya”. The effect is available in seven languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Also Read - Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS

“Instagram is a cultural hub and a place where people can freely express themselves. As celebrations go virtual, we continue to innovate with features and updates that help people during the festivities,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay now available for 400 million Indian users: Check details

“We look forward to the AR effect being used during all upcoming festivals.”

The Facebook-owned app also announced a host of IGTV shows with creators such as Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kanungo. The IGTV shows feature original content focussed on the creator and their passions.

Recently, Instagram increased time limits on livestream to four hours. With the new development, the social network can be used by artists for big shows or other interactions between Instagram creators and their followers. However, in order to enjoy such a limit, the user must have an account in a good standing.

The social network said it would allow creators to archive streams for up to 30 days. This tool will work similarly to the archiving of stories and posts in the feed. At the beginning of the year, Instagram had already added the option to save livestreams on IGTV, in addition to saving live videos in the files themselves.

Written with agency inputs