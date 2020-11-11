comscore Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
News

Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

News

Instagram's new augmented reality (AR) filters "Share Your Light" will give people a fun way to share their thoughts during the upcoming Diwali festival.

  • Published: November 11, 2020 6:05 PM IST
Instagram

Photo sharing app Instagram on Tuesday introduced an augmented reality (AR) filter “Share Your Light” giving people a fun way to share their thoughts during the upcoming festivals. Launched ahead of Diwali, the AR filter is inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights and colors. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new Shopping button for users in India: Here's how it works

Once you open the Effects Gallery, you can look for the effect using the “festive diya”. The effect is available in seven languages – English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Also Read - Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS

“Instagram is a cultural hub and a place where people can freely express themselves. As celebrations go virtual, we continue to innovate with features and updates that help people during the festivities,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay now available for 400 million Indian users: Check details

“We look forward to the AR effect being used during all upcoming festivals.”

The Facebook-owned app also announced a host of IGTV shows with creators such as Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kanungo. The IGTV shows feature original content focussed on the creator and their passions.

Recently, Instagram increased time limits on livestream to four hours. With the new development, the social network can be used by artists for big shows or other interactions between Instagram creators and their followers. However, in order to enjoy such a limit, the user must have an account in a good standing.

The social network said it would allow creators to archive streams for up to 30 days. This tool will work similarly to the archiving of stories and posts in the feed. At the beginning of the year, Instagram had already added the option to save livestreams on IGTV, in addition to saving live videos in the files themselves.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2020 6:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
News
Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

How To

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

Mobiles

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

News

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works
Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In

News

Beware, multiple vulnerabilities found in WhatsApp for iOS, warns CERT-In
WhatsApp Pay now available for 400 million Indian users

Apps

WhatsApp Pay now available for 400 million Indian users
WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out

Apps

WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature now rolling out
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature | BGR India

How To

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Sero टीवी अनोखे डिजाइन के साथ हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Instagram ने दिवाली के मौके पर जोड़ा नया फीचर, जानिए कैसे करता है काम

एयरटेल ने अगस्त महीने में रिलायंस जियो से दस लाख ज्यादा सब्सक्राइबर्स जोड़े

Nokia 6300 4G फीचर फोन का 3D कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर वीडियो आया सामने, देखिए कैसा होगा डिजाइन

Redmi Note 8 को मिल रहा MIUI 12 का अपेडट, जानिए क्या होगा नया

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
News
Instagram launches new AR filters to light up your Diwali posts
Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India

News

Samsung launches The Sero rotating TV in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India
Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

Mobiles

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers