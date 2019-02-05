comscore
  Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily
Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily

Facebook is working on a new login feature, that will help make it easy to manage distinct Instagram accounts via one set of login credentials.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 1:41 PM IST
Facebook is reportedly planning to enhance Instagram users connection. The social network is working on a new login feature, that will help make it easy to operate multiple Instagram accounts via one set of login credentials. Instagram has prototyped the “Main Account” feature, that would allow users to link several other Instagram accounts and set one account as a primary aka “Main Account.”

With the help of this feature, users might be able to manage both of their business and personal accounts via the same login. In addition, simpler logins would also make the platform more engaging and attract more users. TechCrunch reported that a code found within an alpha version of Instagram explains, “Quickly and securely log in to all of your Instagram accounts with one ID and password . . . Make one of your accounts your main account and use it to log in to all of your other accounts at once . . . Your accounts will remain separate but logging in will be fast and simple . . . Anyone who has the password for your main account will have access to the accounts connected to it.”

Furthermore, the cited source indicated that this “Account Linking” feature would further broaden Instagram’s present “Login with Instagram” functionality and will bring “more of your identity or profile info to other apps similar to Facebook Login.” In addition, “Login with Facebook” is much more widespread than “Login with Instagram.”

The report explained that through this functionality, one would be able to login to a third-party app or website by leveraging their Instagram credentials, and choose which Instagram accounts or profile should be linked to that specific platform. As of now, Facebook-owned Instagram hasn’t confirmed this information. The company even declined to comment on this feature. Besides, the social network keeps on incorporating new features in a bid to make its platform more user-friendly and more engaging.

