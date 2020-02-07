comscore Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram gets new following categories feature: Here is who you can unfollow
News

Instagram gets new following categories feature: Here is who you can unfollow

News

Instagram has been putting health of its users ahead of everything else. Now, it is adding another feature to help control who they follow.

  • Updated: February 7, 2020 1:49 PM IST
instagram-bgr-india

Instagram has brought major changes to its platform in the past year. The service has focused on the health of its users and has added new features. Now, the company is making another change to the service. It is launching a new way for its users to easily see the accounts they follow. This will be organized by category and users will also have the ability to edit their following list from there. This is a major change after the company decided to stop showing likes option for its users.

Related Stories


During a media interaction in November, Vishal Shah, VP of Products at Instagram, said the company wants to be a simple and creators friendly application. The nine-year-old photo-sharing service has become a shining star in Facebook’s family of applications. A report recently claimed that the service earned $20 billion from ads in 2019. In comparison, Google revealed that YouTube had revenue of $15 billion in 2019. This makes Instagram an important platform in the social media landscape and the company is making it better.

Watch: Realme UI First Look

Here is how you can see who you follow on Instagram:

Step 1: Go to your Instagram Profile and click on Following

Step 2: From there, you will see categories which will include options like “Least Interacted With” and “Most Seen in Feed”

Step 3: There is also an option to sort your following in different ways. Instagram says its users will even have an option to see people they followed from the earliest to latest followed. So, if you want to know who you followed first on Instagram then this is your option

Step 4: The setting also allows you to manage the accounts you follow easily from there. Instagram users will be able to change their follow status or manage by clicking on the 3 dots

Step 5: The last option is notifications or ability to mute any account

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform, aims to tap into creator community

Also Read

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform, aims to tap into creator community

The new feature can be seen as Instagram’s effort to further focus on the well-being of its users. It will also help those on Instagram to clearly set their use case. They will be able to follow people with whom they share interests or those with whom they interact the most. People feel a lot of pressure on posting to Instagram,” Shah said in November. “Instagram should be about expression,” he added. Now, you can customize your preference for expression on the platform.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 7, 2020 1:08 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 7, 2020 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
News
Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update to feature night mode, new lobby, room card

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.16.0 update to feature night mode, new lobby, room card

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

News

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

Realme C3 review

Review

Realme C3 review

Most Popular

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow
TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram

News

TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram
TikTok: Indians spent 5.5 billion hours on the app

News

TikTok: Indians spent 5.5 billion hours on the app
Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts

News

Google Duo adds option to send note to your contacts
Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

News

Thousands of Instagram users' personal details exposed

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने अपडेट के साथ सेलेब्रेट किया Google Maps का 15वां बर्थडे, जानें क्या हुए बदलाव

OnePlus TV यूजर्स को मिलेगा 3 महीने के लिए फ्री JioSaavn Pro सब्सक्रिप्शन

Tata Sky ने सभी SD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स किए डिस्कॉन्टीन्यू, अब सिर्फ HD सेट-टॉप बॉक्स बिक्री लिए हैं उपलब्ध

Flipkart Vivo Carnival का आखिरी दिन आज Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x और Vivo U10 पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

MWC 2020 : ओप्पो 22 फरवरी को लॉन्च करेगी Oppo Find X2 स्मार्टफोन

News

Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
News
Huawei Mate 20 gets Android 10 in new update
Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

News

Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow
Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS

News

Google Maps gets revamped UI on Android and iOS
Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

News

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch

News

Moto G6 Plus update brings January security patch