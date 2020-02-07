Instagram gets following categories feature: Who to unfollow

Instagram has brought major changes to its platform in the past year. The service has focused on the health of its users and has added new features. Now, the company is making another change to the service. It is launching a new way for its users to easily see the accounts they follow. This will be organized by category and users will also have the ability to edit their following list from there. This is a major change after the company decided to stop showing likes option for its users.

During a media interaction in November, Vishal Shah, VP of Products at Instagram, said the company wants to be a simple and creators friendly application. The nine-year-old photo-sharing service has become a shining star in Facebook’s family of applications. A report recently claimed that the service earned $20 billion from ads in 2019. In comparison, Google revealed that YouTube had revenue of $15 billion in 2019. This makes Instagram an important platform in the social media landscape and the company is making it better.

Here is how you can see who you follow on Instagram:

Step 1: Go to your Instagram Profile and click on Following

Step 2: From there, you will see categories which will include options like “Least Interacted With” and “Most Seen in Feed”

Step 3: There is also an option to sort your following in different ways. Instagram says its users will even have an option to see people they followed from the earliest to latest followed. So, if you want to know who you followed first on Instagram then this is your option

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020

Step 4: The setting also allows you to manage the accounts you follow easily from there. Instagram users will be able to change their follow status or manage by clicking on the 3 dots

Step 5: The last option is notifications or ability to mute any account

The new feature can be seen as Instagram’s effort to further focus on the well-being of its users. It will also help those on Instagram to clearly set their use case. They will be able to follow people with whom they share interests or those with whom they interact the most. People feel a lot of pressure on posting to Instagram,” Shah said in November. “Instagram should be about expression,” he added. Now, you can customize your preference for expression on the platform.