Instagram may soon introduce Snapchat-like disappearing text messages

Instagram could soon add a Snapchat like ephemeral 'Stories' feature. This means that Instagram messages will disappear after the person on the other side reads them.

  • Published: March 21, 2020 3:14 PM IST
Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature. If reports are to be believed, the company could soon add a Snapchat like ephemeral ‘Stories’ feature. This means that Instagram messages will disappear after the person on the other side reads them. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineering specialist Jane Manchun Wong, who found code in Instagram‘s Android app.

It was labeled with a “speak no evil” emoji, and the feature is now a popular test among social media platforms, including Twitter. Wong has shared a video, which shows messages sent in the new dark mode disappear when the chat is closed. “Instagram is working on “mode” where messages disappear. It seems to be in an early barebone version but I tried my best to demonstrate how it might work,” Jane Manchun Wong tweeted.

Instagram says “We’re always exploring new features to improve your messaging experience. This feature is still in early development and not testing externally just yet.” This statement was given to CNET. Taking inspiration from Snapchat “Stories”, Twitter has started testing its own version of disappearing posts called “Fleets”. The test confirms that Twitter has become the latest major social media platform to take a liking for disappearing posts first popularized by Snapchat.

Besides, earlier this month, Facebook is testing a new feature that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday. Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. Facebook had added an option to cross-post Stories from Instagram to the main app as a way to boost the adoption of stories on the social network. Now, the company is looking to add an option for reverse posting as well.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 21, 2020 3:14 PM IST

