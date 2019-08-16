comscore Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know
News

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

News

Instagram has started allowing its users to flag false content on the photo-and video-sharing platform. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 6:22 PM IST
Instagram

Facebook has started allowing Instagram users to flag false content on the photo-and video-sharing platform. “I’m proud that, starting today, people can let us know if they see posts on Instagram they believe may be false. There’s still more to do to stop the spread of misinformation, more to come,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a tweet.

As per Poynter.org, the company has released the feature in the US that allows a user to report false information. The feature is also expected to hit international markets in about two weeks. Additionally, fact-checkers will also double-check the posts once a user flag content as false. Furthermore, even if the post turns out to be false, it would not be deleted from the platform, the report said.

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

Also Read

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

In fact, such posts will be downplayed on “explore” and “hashtag” pages, Stephanie Otway, an Instagram spokesperson, was quoted as saying. In order to flag false content, one will have to tap on the three-dot menu at the upper right corner of an Instagram post. Users will then have to select “it’s inappropriate” and “false information.” The video-sharing platform will use those flags to get a better understanding of false content on its platform. The feature will also help Instagram train its Artificial Intelligence to detect false content, Engadget reported.

Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram Stories

Also Read

Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram Stories

Besides, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more. The firm recently released its augmented reality effects builder tool, Spark AR, for everyone. This further means that now anyone can create a custom 3D face filter and other such effects for the Stories. The social networking company during its F8 2019 conference announced that Spark AR would be moving out of its closed beta on Instagram. The AR tool was previously limited to approved creators only.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 6:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched
News
Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched
Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness

News

Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

News

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched

News

Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched

Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update starts rolling out in India

News

Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update starts rolling out in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched

Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched

Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update starts rolling out in India

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched

News

Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched
Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

News

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know
Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

News

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more
Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram

News

Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram
Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

News

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 और 5 Pro के साथ 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च होंगे Realme Buds 2.0 ईयरफोन

Microsoft के कांट्रैक्टर्स सुन रहे हैं यूजर्स की Skype कॉल और Cortana चैट्स

Motorola One Vision अब ऑफलाइन रिटेलर्स के जरिए भी खरीदा जा सकेगा, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Oppo Reno 2 भारत में 20X जूम और क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ 28 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Meizu 16s Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुई लीक, शामिल होगा लेटेस्ट Snapdragon 855+ चिपसेट

News

Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched
News
Flipkart Videos and Instagram-like Flipkart Ideas launched
Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness

News

Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok to connect with public, spread social awareness
Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

News

Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know
Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched

News

Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch launched
Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update starts rolling out in India

News

Honor 10 Lite EMUI 9.1 update starts rolling out in India