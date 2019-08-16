Instagram now allows users to flag false information: All you need to know

Facebook has started allowing Instagram users to flag false content on the photo-and video-sharing platform. “I’m proud that, starting today, people can let us know if they see posts on Instagram they believe may be false. There’s still more to do to stop the spread of misinformation, more to come,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, said in a tweet.

As per Poynter.org, the company has released the feature in the US that allows a user to report false information. The feature is also expected to hit international markets in about two weeks. Additionally, fact-checkers will also double-check the posts once a user flag content as false. Furthermore, even if the post turns out to be false, it would not be deleted from the platform, the report said.

In fact, such posts will be downplayed on “explore” and “hashtag” pages, Stephanie Otway, an Instagram spokesperson, was quoted as saying. In order to flag false content, one will have to tap on the three-dot menu at the upper right corner of an Instagram post. Users will then have to select “it’s inappropriate” and “false information.” The video-sharing platform will use those flags to get a better understanding of false content on its platform. The feature will also help Instagram train its Artificial Intelligence to detect false content, Engadget reported.

Besides, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more. The firm recently released its augmented reality effects builder tool, Spark AR, for everyone. This further means that now anyone can create a custom 3D face filter and other such effects for the Stories. The social networking company during its F8 2019 conference announced that Spark AR would be moving out of its closed beta on Instagram. The AR tool was previously limited to approved creators only.

– With inputs from IANS