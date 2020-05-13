comscore Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk
News

Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk

News

Instagram is rolling out new major changes including the ability to delete offensive comments in bulk.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 6:38 PM IST
instagram-bulk-message-delete-option

Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new major changes including the ability to delete offensive comments in bulk, to keep the platform a more positive place for users. “We are launching a new feature to help people manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments,” the company said in a statement late Tuesday. Also Read - इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) ने लॉन्च किया नया स्टीकर चैलेंज (Sticker Challenges), ऐसे करें यूज

To enable the feature on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once and then tap ‘More Options’ to block or restrict accounts in bulk. To block or restrict accounts on Android, press and hold on a comment, tap the dotted icon and select Block or Restrict. Also Read - Instagram launches in-app food delivery to support local businesses

Users are also getting the ability to control who can tag or mention them in a post, comment, caption, or story. “You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story,” the company added. Also Read - Instagram DM comes to the web: Here's how to use it

Instagram is also testing pinned comments which will allow users to literally pin comments to the top of a post. This feature gives people a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the company recently introduced a new feature on its platform that allows food orders to be placed through the app. The feature was first rolled out in the US and Canada to help food outlets struggling during the pandemic and has now been expanded to the UK as part of a worldwide rollout.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 6:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
News
Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets discounted to Rs 2,559 on Steam

Uber brings package delivery service in India

News

Uber brings package delivery service in India

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

Uber brings package delivery service in India

Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know

India sees up to 50% increase in mobile data consumption

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance
Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk

News

Instagram now lets you delete troll comments in bulk
Google's RCS-enabled Message app could soon support emoji reaction

News

Google's RCS-enabled Message app could soon support emoji reaction
TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series coming to India next month

Smart TVs

TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series coming to India next month

हिंदी समाचार

ओरोग्य सेतु (Aarogya Setu) एप को 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स ने किया डाउनलोड, जानें फीचर्स

शाओमी के CEO इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे iPhone! वायरल हुआ स्क्रीनशॉट

Nokia 9.3 PureView स्मार्टफोन 8K वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Freebuds 3 भारत में वायरलैस चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, 18 रुपये के EMI ऑफर में खरीदें

ट्रेन और हवाई सफर के लिए जरूरी होगा फोन में इस एप का होना

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
News
Honor X10 5G, X10 Pro camera details leaked
Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store

News

Hundreds of 'Creepware' apps removed from Google Play store
WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance

News

WhatsApp Pay won't launch in India without compliance
Uber brings package delivery service in India

News

Uber brings package delivery service in India
Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know

News

Google Assistant 'Your Places' buttons: All you need to know