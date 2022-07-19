comscore Instagram now allows users to shop within DMs: Here's how it works
News

Instagram now lets you shop and track products within DMs

News

Instagram has added a new payment feature in the app that allows you to directly pay for your products within a single chat thread. Here's how it practically works.

Instagram Payment

Instagram is growing at a pace that it’s now more than just a social media platform. Users post photos, videos, reels, promote items, and even buy and sell products on the application. Now, Meta is adding a new feature to Instagram that will enhance the way you shop or sell products on the app. Also Read - Instagram users will now be able to purchase items right from the DMs: Here's how

Now you can shop within DMs, no need to follow a link

According to Meta’s blog post, Instagram is getting a payment mode. With this in-app payment mode, users will be able to buy products and track them in DMs (Direct Messages). Unlike previously, where you would need to select a product and then follow a link, or open a link from the bio to then purchase the product, now with this features, you can buy products and track them in a single Instagram chat thread. Also Read - Instagram adds new subscriber-exclusive Reels and posts for creators

How it will work is, that you’ll have to select a product from the catalog, which the seller will send you in DM, and then the seller will be able to generate a payment request for you. You can simply hit the Pay button and complete the transaction with your saved card within the app. Also Read - How to hide like count on Instagram: Step-by-Step guide

This payment feature will surely change how users shop on the social media platform and pave new paths to both buyers and sellers. Users will probably be able to add card details and the address for shipping on the app for a smoother payment process.

Other than this, users will be able to take follow-ups by simply writing to the business account in DM.

“Each week, one billion people message a business across our family of apps — whether it’s chatting with brands, browsing products, asking for support or interacting with stories. We want to help people start conversations with businesses they care about and help them find and buy products they love in an easy, seamless experience, right from the chat thread,” notes the blog post.

Currently, this feature is only available in the US, but later it will be rolled out in other regions. As of now, it is unclear how many businesses will be able to use this feature in the initial phase.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 10:51 PM IST

