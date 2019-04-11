Instagram reducing spread of 'inappropriate' content

Instagram is a popular video and image sharing platform for many. The platform helps its users monetize via sponsored posts or through other sources. Now, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly reducing the spread of inappropriate content. The company has said that “we have begun reducing the spread of posts that are inappropriate but do not go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines.”

This further means that “if a post is sexually suggestive, but doesn’t depict a sex act or nudity, it could still get demoted. Similarly, if a meme doesn’t constitute hate speech or harassment, but is considered in bad taste, lewd, violent or hurtful, it could get fewer views,” Tech Crunch reported. Instagram further says, “This type of content may not appear for the broader community in Explore or hashtag pages.”

Do note that inappropriate posts will not be fully eliminated from the Instagram feed. But, Facebook’s Henry Silverman explained, “As content gets closer and closer to the line of our Community Standards at which point we’d remove it, it actually gets more and more engagement. It’s not something unique to Facebook but inherent in human nature.”

Meanwhile, Facebook has made a bunch of “Integrity” announcements at an event at the company’s Menlo Park headquarters to protect its other social media platforms, the cited source mentioned. “We’ve started to use machine learning to determine if the actual media posted is eligible to be recommended to our community,” Instagram’s product lead for Discovery, Will Ruben, said.

Besides, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is soon expected to release two new feature to tackle fake content on its platform. It is said to add “Forwarding Info”, and “Frequently Forwarded” features to its app soon. The “Forwarding Info” feature will reportedly allow a user to check how many times a message that you have sent to your friends has been forwarded. With the other feature, you will see the “Frequently Forwarded” label above a sent message when it has been forwarded by more than four times.