Instagram Reels video editing tools copies best features of TikTok

Instagram Reels is a new video editing tool that brings best features of TikTok

Image and video sharing platform Instagram has just launched a new tool. Users can use this new tool is called Reels and users can use it to edit their videos. As per the information online, the app c

  Published: November 13, 2019 9:43 AM IST
Image and video sharing platform Instagram has just launched a new tool. Users can use this new tool is called Reels and users can use it to edit their videos. As per the information online, the app copies the best features of TikTok and brings them to Instagram users. The tool is available both on Android as well as iOS. However, it is worth noting that it is only available in Brazil at the time of writing. The company has not revealed any additional detail about the tool. We are not sure when the company will roll-out the video editing tool to other countries.

Instagram Reels details

Taking a closer look at Reels, the tool allows users to record short 15-second videos. Users can adjust the speed, set a music clip in the background or use audio used from other users. Using the audio from other users is similar tot he “Duet” feature present on TikTok. Once users are done editing the video, they can share the final clips on their stories. In addition, they can also share the clips with their friends on Direct. Beyond this, Instagram also allows users to post their clips in a new section called “Top Reels”. This section is available in the Explore tab on the app.

Copying TikTok features and adding them to Instagram is a tried and tested method for Facebook. The company has already taken the same approach while taking on Snapchat back in 2016. This seems to be a more calculated more than launching its “Lasso” app. For the people unaware, Facebook has already tried to make a similar standalone app to try and take on TikTok.

As per the report from The Verge, Facebook is quite interested in taking on TikTok. The company is also looking at developing a unique content format for sharing songs and videos. This seems like the right time to take on TikTok as the Chinese company is under regulatory scanner.

