comscore Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram Reels launched in India to fill the void left by TikTok ban
News

Instagram Reels launched in India to fill the void left by TikTok ban

News

Instagram Reels will roll out with a new update for the app in India from 7:30 pm IST today.

  • Updated: July 8, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Instagram Reels India Launch

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram today announced Reels, a short-video making tool that will come as a joy to many TikTok users in the country. The move follows the recently imposed ban on TikTok in India. Now Instagram Reels will aim to fill in this void created by the sudden ban.  As per Instagram, videos make up over one-third of the Instagram posts in India, including both long-form and shorter-format videos. The service also noticed that live-streaming of videos became an increasing trend during the pandemic. Also Read - Instagram starts testing Reels in India, could launch soon

Interestingly 45 percent of the videos shared on Instagram were about 15 seconds or smaller in duration. This prompted the creation of Instagram Reels. The company also states that Reels is the future of entertainment and that it will cover everyone from big media companies to individual content creators. Moreover, Reels is currently being launched only in a few countries. India will be the fourth country to get the feature after Brazil, Germany, and France. Also Read - Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app

Watch: Alternatives to banned Chinese apps like TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

How does Instagram Reels work?

Instagram Reels will let users create short format videos which by default will be available to share with Instagram’s Explore tab. However, users will also have the option to share their videos directly to their own stories and feed. The Instagram Explore section will remain unchanged. However, there will be some dedicated space for Reels content on the top. This should be implemented in a new update soon. Also Read - Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Instagram has also revealed that once the app picks up pace, it will also be setting up a monetization model. This will allow frequent users to earn from the app via their content, based on their viewership.

TikTok Pro scam: Here is why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Also Read

TikTok Pro scam: Here is why installing the fake app is a bad idea

When will you get Reels?

Note that Instagram Reels will not be a new, standalone application, but a part of the Instagram app itself. After the recent test, the feature will soon have a broader rollout in India. The feature will start rolling out to users in India from 7:30 pm IST and at the onset, will be populated with content from a diverse set of public figures and creators, such as Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Komal Pandey, Arjun Kanungo, Jahnavi Dasetty aka Mahathalli, Indrani Biswas aka Wondermunna, Kusha Kapila, Radhika Bangia, RJ Abhinav and Ankush Bhaguna.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 12:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 8, 2020 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TVs were 'sold out in a minute', next sale soon
Smart TVs
OnePlus TVs were 'sold out in a minute', next sale soon
PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 out with Livik Map, Royale Pass 14

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 out with Livik Map, Royale Pass 14

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Laptops

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

OnePlus Nord could feature 48MP main camera

News

OnePlus Nord could feature 48MP main camera

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Poco M2 Pro Review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals

OnePlus Nord could feature 48MP main camera

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

Infinix Hot 9 Pro with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC goes on sale today

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals

News

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals
Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon

News

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp could support cross-chat feature soon
WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
Elyments social media 'super-app' launched in India

News

Elyments social media 'super-app' launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord लॉन्च से पहले रोमानिया में ऑनलाइन रिटेल में हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BGR Talks: Dolby के सीनियर रीजनल डायरेक्टर असीम माथुर ने बेहतर होती टेक्नोलॉजी और डॉल्बी पर की खास बातचीत

BGR Talks: Poco India के जीएम सी मनमोहन ने Poco F2 और एलन मस्क को लेकर कहीं ये बातें

Infinix Hot 9 pro आज 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4GB रैम फोन की सेल 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

एयरटेल ने जारी किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, यूजर्स को मिलेंगी फ्री कॉलिंग, इंटरनेट, और कई लाभ

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

News

Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals
News
Instagram Reels launched in India to take on TikTok rivals
OnePlus Nord could feature 48MP main camera

News

OnePlus Nord could feature 48MP main camera
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 price in India dropped to Rs 3,999
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch confirmed for August 5
Infinix Hot 9 Pro with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC goes on sale today

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC goes on sale today

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers