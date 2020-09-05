comscore Instagram replaces Explore with Reels tab on mobile in India
Instagram replaces Explore with Reels tab on mobile in India

Instagram launched the Reels in India to take advantage of the recent ban on TikTok in the country and the new change is part of that process.

  Published: September 5, 2020 4:03 PM IST
Instagram Reels India Launch

Instagram users in India are getting the Reels tab in a new location this week. Before this, you had to dig deep to find the Reels option on the mobile app. But now, you can just click on the Reels option which has replaced the Explore tab. The option was already available on iOS for past few weeks. And now it’s available for millions of Android phone users in the country as well. Also Read - How to check out Instagram Reels videos in the app

To use Reels on Instagram, head over to the bottom of the screen, where you have the Home and Profile setting. Over there, you have the Explore tab in the form of a magnifying glass. But now you will see the Reels icon replacing it. By clicking on this icon you will be redirected to the main page of Reels. Also Read - Facebook starts Instagram and Messenger chat integration in new update

Watch: Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

This change is vital for better engagement and reach for Reels. After all, this feature was introduced on Instagram to take advantage of the TikTok ban in India. The company also states that Reels is the future of entertainment and that it will cover everyone from big media companies to individual content creators. India is the fourth country to get the feature after Brazil, Germany, and France. Also Read - Instagram says the 'camera on' indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug; plans a fix

Instagram Reels: How it works?

Instagram Reels will let users create short format videos which by default will be available to share with Instagram’s Explore tab. However, users will also have the option to share their videos directly to their own stories and feed. Instagram had talked about a dedicated space of Reels on the main feed, and this week’s update is offering the users just that.

The initial response to Reels has been underwhelming and Instagram will be hoping that easier access to the feature changes its appeal to the users in the country. Earlier the option was available for just iOS users, now even Android users get the design change.

Story Timeline

Best Sellers