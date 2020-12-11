Facebook-owned Instagram on Thursday, 10 December announced that its Shopping feature is now rolling out on its TikTok rival app Reels globally.

Businesses and creators will be able to tag products when they create Reels, and viewers can tap through those tags to buy or save them, reports The Verge.

“A branded content tag is also available for influencers who are paid for their posts”, the report said.

Shopping is now available on Instagram in every format on the app – the Feed, Stories, IGTV and Live.

Facebook last month announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab. The Reels tab makes it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world.

Shopping is an important revenue model for Facebook besides the fact that it also sells ads on its platform. Shopping allows the platform to earn a profit off the sales fee and with such a large and diverse userbase, reaching the right audience won’t be a problem.

Facebook already has a shopping tab on its platform while WhatsApp allows users to run a separate business account.

It is believed that Reel’s rival TikTok is also launching its own shopping feature in partnership with Shopify where the short-video-making app will get a dedicated shopping button.

With Reels, one can record and edit 30-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools. The Shop tab gives people a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love.

Facebook first launched Reels a few months ago. The Reels tab is a new tab in the navigation bar so the feature will no longer be in a unit in Explore as was the case earlier.

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips — one at a time, all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery.