  Instagram removes scrolling from feed, internet is not liking it
Instagram removes scrolling from feed, internet is not liking it

Instagram changed the way it functions; internet terms it as the worst UX decision.

  Published: December 27, 2018 10:13 PM IST
Instagram is currently rolling out a new way for users to navigate through their feed. As part of the new navigation system, Instagram users will now slide from the left or right side of the screen to move up and down the feed in a horizontal format. This means that gone are the days of vertical scrolling feeds. The feature seems to be rolling out for iOS users at the time of writing and internet it already up in arms about the change. A number of users have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over the new horizontal navigation adding that they are likely to use the app less after this change.

This update comes weeks after this new navigation system was spotted in a limited test. It looks like the company is now rolling this change to a larger set of users. The company has not issued any official statement on this new change but this seems to be a fundamental change for smartphone users. Many Twitter users have termed this change as “the worst” UX (user experience) decision for the app.

It will be interesting to see how the company responds to the user feedback about the update on social media. It is likely that the company may even roll back the app navigation change to bring back the vertical scrolling though we are not holding our breath for such a move after the company moved away from chronological feed.

In addition to the reports about the rollout, some users also reported that the horizontal scrolling appeared and then vanished after some time. We are not sure if this was because of the negative reaction on social media or if it was a time-limited test that reached more users then it should have.

With no official statement from the company, we are not sure if it is an actual rollout or not. We have reached out to Instagram about, it and will update the copy once Instagram issues a response.

