Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

Instagram has been making several changes to Layout, so much so, that it functions for stories. If you’re unfamiliar about Layout, it is Instagram’s feature that allows users to create different arrays of multiple pictures.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Instagram IGTV

Image: Instagram

Facebook’s F8 conference this year brought quite a few announcements, and in recent months we have seen changes across Facebook and Instagram platforms. New to the list could be Layout in Stories, new Boomerangs and more for Instagram. The photo sharing network is reportedly testing these features.

During the F8 2019, Facebook announced that Instagram will have a new Story Camera UI. The user experience is been improved since then, and soon you might see Layout for Stories as well. First discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, Instagram’s Android app code shows up new icons for the upcoming redesign of the Story Camera UI.

In a blog, Wong has noted that the Instagram has been making several changes to Layout, so much so, that it functions for stories. If you’re unfamiliar about Layout, it is Instagram’s feature that allows users to create different arrays of multiple pictures. The feature appears “ready to be released”, adds Wong.

Also, the company is revamping Boomerang feature. It’s been available since 2016, and now Instagram is testing different modes for it. The classic Boomerang we all know, then there will be Hold, Dynamic, Duo and Duo 2. Additionally, it is also said to be working on features like in-app app and websites settings, comment sharing, notification settings and more.

The firm recently released its augmented reality effects builder tool, Spark AR, for everyone. Which means now anyone can create a custom 3D face filter and other such effects for the Instagram Stories. The social networking company during its F8 2019 conference announced that Spark AR would be moving out of its closed beta on Instagram. The AR tool was previously limited to approved creators only.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 12:28 PM IST

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

News

