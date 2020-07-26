Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Since its announcement in June, Apple iOS 14 has revealed details of apps that access the user’s clipboard. The functionality alerting users when the clipboard is accessed has shed light that some do it for no apparent reason. Some of the applications found accessing clipboard of iOS user include LinkedIn, Reddit and even TikTok. However, the discoveries do not end there. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

The next big update to Apple's mobile operating system also indicates when an app is using the camera or microphone. Apple is the champion of user privacy and this prominent notification showing which app is using camera is very useful. Guess what, this can also alert when bugs enable camera of the device. Instagram learned this lesson a hard way. Apparently, the iOS 14 camera usage indicator sometimes stayed on even when the Instagram app was not being used. The iOS 14 users observed that camera indicator remained on even when they were just scrolling through their feed. We know this, as it shows a green dot, indicating that the app is accessing the camera.

The expected behavior would be for Instagram to only access the camera when necessary, such as when you are creating a story or posting a photo. But as it turns out, it also accesses our smartphone's camera in the background when not in use, due to its supposedly called bug.

Instagram responds

Instagram has explained to The Verge that this behavior is just a mistake. “We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, swipe from Feed to Camera. Instagram has found the bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t. We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”

According to the company, the system sometimes assumes that the user has slid his finger to open the camera, but that’s not the case. Instagram promises to fix this problem in a future update of its iOS app. The iOS 14 is currently available as a beta version. It is likely to make its stable debut later this year in September alongside the upcoming iPhone 12-series launch event.