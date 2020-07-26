comscore Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram says the 'camera on' indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug; plans a fix
News

Instagram says the 'camera on' indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug; plans a fix

News

Instagram accessed iPhone camera in background but claims it was caused by a bug.

  • Published: July 26, 2020 9:13 PM IST
Instagram

Since its announcement in June, Apple iOS 14 has revealed details of apps that access the user’s clipboard. The functionality alerting users when the clipboard is accessed has shed light that some do it for no apparent reason. Some of the applications found accessing clipboard of iOS user include LinkedIn, Reddit and even TikTok. However, the discoveries do not end there. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

The next big update to Apple’s mobile operating system also indicates when an app is using the camera or microphone. Apple is the champion of user privacy and this prominent notification showing which app is using camera is very useful. Guess what, this can also alert when bugs enable camera of the device. Instagram learned this lesson a hard way. Apparently, the iOS 14 camera usage indicator sometimes stayed on even when the Instagram app was not being used. The iOS 14 users observed that camera indicator remained on even when they were just scrolling through their feed. We know this, as it shows a green dot, indicating that the app is accessing the camera. Also Read - Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released with redesigned homescreen, scribble, compact UI and more new features

The expected behavior would be for Instagram to only access the camera when necessary, such as when you are creating a story or posting a photo. But as it turns out, it also accesses our smartphone’s camera in the background when not in use, due to its supposedly called bug. Also Read - Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps including PUBG, Instagram, Zoom

Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Also Read

Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Instagram responds

Instagram has explained to The Verge that this behavior is just a mistake. “We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, swipe from Feed to Camera. Instagram has found the bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t. We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”

According to the company, the system sometimes assumes that the user has slid his finger to open the camera, but that’s not the case. Instagram promises to fix this problem in a future update of its iOS app. The iOS 14 is currently available as a beta version. It is likely to make its stable debut later this year in September alongside the upcoming iPhone 12-series launch event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2020 9:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
News
Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

News

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

News

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

Most Popular

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug
WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to set auto-reply messages on the messaging app
Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos

News

Snapchat testing TikTok-like vertical swipe navigation for videos
Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released

News

Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released
Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

News

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F15 स्मार्टफोन का सस्ता वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, 27 जुलाई से होगी बिक्री

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा नया अपडेट, जुड़े कई नए फीचर और सिक्योरिटी पैच

सैमसंग ने घटाई इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे और दमदार बैटरी

Gmail से इस तरह से हटा सकते हैं Google Meet टैब, सिर्फ कुछ स्टेप करने होंगे फॉलो

Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 और Nokia 6.3 कब होंगे लॉन्च, हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

News

Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
News
Xiaomi Mi eBook reader clears Bluetooth SIG, could launch globally
Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report

News

Samsung Exynos chip could soon power Windows PC: Report
Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why

News

Garmin fitness band and apps not working, here's why
Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug

News

Instagram says the camera on indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W in the box

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers