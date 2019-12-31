comscore Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram starts fact checking stories; will now flag fake news
News

Instagram starts fact checking stories; will now flag fake news

News

This example comes almost a month after the company initially announced a partnership with fact-checking groups. As part of the partnership, the company is teaming up with fact-checking groups to combat fake news on the social media platform.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 7:07 PM IST
Instagram starts fact checking content warning, fake news

It looks like Instagram has started rolling out fact-checking services on its platform. We spotted an example of fact-checking on the platform along with the blur warning to hide the fake news. This example comes almost a month after the company initially announced a partnership with fact-checking groups. As part of the partnership, the company is teaming up with fact-checking groups to combat fake news on the social media platform. We are unclear if the fact-checking started rolling out today or if it has been live for some time. It is worth noting that we already have a similar service available on Facebook to combat fake news.

Related Stories


Instagram introduces “False Information” censor screens to fight fake news

Taking a closer look at the “False Information” flag, Instagram seems to be burring out fake news. Instead of the story with the fake news, users only see a blurred story with “False Information” tag. The screen also includes a line clarifying the notice with a descriptive line. This line says, “Reviewed by independent fact-checkers”. Users will get two buttons on this screen with the first one, “See Why” offering more information. The second button “See Post” is present at the bottom of the screen allowing users to see the content regardless.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Tapping on the “See Why” button provides more information about fake news flag. Here, users can check the independent fact-checking agency, the final conclusion of the fact-checking, and “More Information” regarding the post. Instagram has also added a “Learn more” most for users who are looking to read more about this partnership.

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

Also Read

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label: All you need to know

In fact, the company has also added a link to a dedicated article regarding the fake news. The linked article is present in the “More Information” section. One can read the linked articles in case they want to know about the actual story behind the flagged story or post. This is a good move to combat misinformation and fake news where such mistakes have real consequences.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 7:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
News
Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

News

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Features

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Features

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras

News

Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras

Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news

News

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news
Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing

News

Facebook fined $1.6 million in Brazil for data sharing
Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases

News

Smartphone usage banned by Indian Navy at naval bases
Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020

News

Upcoming WhatsApp features in 2020
Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in

News

Messenger to now need Facebook account to log in

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro को भारत में न्यू एंड्रॉइड सिक्योरिटी अपडेट मिलना शुरू हुई

ट्रायल के लिए सभी कंपनियों को 5G स्पैक्ट्रम देगी सरकार

Oppo भारत में लाएगी नई 'F' सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

Reliance Jio ने 91 लाख न्यू कस्टमर October 2019 में जोड़े: TRAI

Airtel यूजर्स को मिल रहा है iPhone 11 Pro Max जीतने का मौका

News

Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news
News
Instagram starts fact checking stories to combat fake news
Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

News

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations

News

ToTok co-founder dismisses spying allegations
Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras

News

Vivo patents new full-screen display designs with 4 punch-hole cameras
Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks

News

Realme 5i to launch on January 6; specifications, price leaks