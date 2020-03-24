comscore Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker: Here is how to get it | BGR India
Instagram promotes social distancing with 'Stay Home' sticker: here is how you can get it

The new Instagram sticker allows users to track how their friends are spending time safely at home, promoting social distancing during the Coronavirus lockdown.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 3:09 PM IST
Instagram launches a sticker to spread the message of staying at home(1)

The Coronavirus outbreak has many people forced under lockdown. Further, the ones that aren’t, are being asked to practice social distancing and to stay at home. As the pandemic continues to spread, many apps and platforms are using their widespread reach to make people aware. Google started this by showing quick COVID-19 related links with its search results. Now a lot of apps have taken similar measures. Instagram too, recently added a couple of features to create awareness on the Coronavirus outbreak.

The app today launched a sticker to spread the message of staying at home. When the sticker is added to an Instagram Story, it can be featured in the ‘Stay Home’ story. Further, once users tap on this story, they can see how their friends are keeping safe at home, all in one place.

Facebook and Instagram are supporting the global public health community’s work to keep people safe and informed. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency in January. Since then, the company has been taking steps to make sure everyone has access to accurate information.

Getting the sticker is easy. Simply swipe on the Instagram main page to click a photo of yourself. Proceed to click on the sticker icon. You should find the Stay Home Instagram sticker in the beginning. While the default text says ‘Stay Home’ you can tap on it to change it. If several of your friends use the sticker, you will see a Stay Home story bar before all your other stories on the main page.

“Keeping our community safe and informed is our top priority and we’re doing a number of things to encourage safe and responsible behavior. We’re seeing the Instagram community rallying for everyone around them by sharing their passions, and keeping everyone engaged and entertained. To support those efforts and to serve as a simple reminder to stay at home, we’re launching this ‘Stay Home’ sticker today, available in English and Hindi,” said Tara Bedi, Public Policy Manager, Instagram. The Hindi variant of the sticker, says ‘ghar pe raho’ (stay at home).

Since last week, Instagram also started showing information from @WHO and local health ministries at the top of Instagram’s Feed, so people are updated with relevant and up-to-date resources. Now, Instagram has launched the ‘Stay home’ sticker to encourage users to spread the message in a fun yet informative way.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 3:09 PM IST

