Instagram Stories now includes auto-caption to decipher videos

Instagram has now introduced new functionality for its Stories section. People will now be able to auto-caption their Stories. This will convert the things they say into words for the ease of deciphering. Also Read - Instagram attempts to compete with Clubhouse with audio-only Live sessions

It is also suggested that the feature will soon be available for Instagram Reels too. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Instagram auto feed/timeline refresh: How to turn it off on Android, iPhone

Instagram Stories gets an auto-caption feature

This ability is in the form of a sticker, which has been launched in addition to the various stickers available for Instagram Stories. Also Read - How to view Instagram Stories without others knowing: Instagram Tips and Tricks

The main purpose of the auto-caption sticker is to allow people to understand what’s being said in a video. This will be helpful for people with hearing impairment.

Sound off 🗣

…with sound off 🔇 Now you can add a captions sticker in Stories (coming soon to Reels) that automatically turns what you say into text. We’re starting in a handful of countries and hope to expand soon. pic.twitter.com/OAJjmFcx4R — Instagram (@instagram) May 4, 2021

With this, people will be able to convert the speech into text automatically. All you need to do is, tap on the sticker icon once you are done recording a video and are all set to add edits to it. Then, you need to tap on the ‘Caption’ sticker option to do the deed.

Once this happens, you can change the font style and size of the auto-generated caption, much like it’s done for the photo captions on Stories.

You can also proofread individual words to watch out for spelling, grammatical, or punctuation errors. Since auto-captions can call for errors, this will prove to be a handy addition.

Auto-captions on Instagram Stories and Reels (which is expected soon) comes after its presence on the app’s IGTV section and the standalone Threads app.

The feature (on both Android and iOS) is currently available in English and in a handful of “English-speaking” countries. However, it will eventually be expanded to more places.

In related news, Instagram recently introduced the ability for uses to conduct group Live sessions based on audio to compete with the likes of the popular app Clubhouse.