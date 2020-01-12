comscore Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features | BGR India
Instagram Stories gets new TikTok-like features for Boomerangs

These new editing features let you play around with the Boomerangs shot using the Instagram app.

  Published: January 12, 2020 9:55 AM IST
Facebook-owned Instagram is introducing three new options to share Boomerang Stories. These include SlowMo, Echo, and Duo. In addition to these, another new Instagram Stories editing feature lets you trim their length.

“Your Instagram camera gives you ways to express yourself and easily share what you’re doing, thinking or feeling with your friends. Boomerang is an iconic part of that, and one of the most beloved camera formats. Instagram is excited to expand on the creativity and give you new ways to use Boomerang to turn everyday moments into something fun and unexpected,” the company statement reads.

The new filters seem inspired from TikTok, and are available in the Boomerang composer. With SlowMo, Boomerang videos are slowed to half their original speed. Echo creates a double vision effect, enhancing Boomerang. Lastly, Duo both speeds up and slows down Boomerang, adding a texturized effect. It’s also possible to trim and adjust the length of recorded Boomerangs with the update. The new effects on the social media platform come as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

How to use new Instagram Stories feature

To access these new effects, take a Boomerang as usual. Open the Story camera, swipe over to “Boomerang” on the carousel. Then tap the shutter button or hold it down and let go. Next, tap the infinity symbol along the top of the display to access the new effects.

Instagram recently also launched a new “Layout” feature that allows users to include multiple photos in a single story. With this, users now create their Stories with up to six different photos, although this new feature was already on third-party apps to create similar images.

All a user needs to do is open the Stories camera inside Instagram and look for “Layout” to start combining the photos. Once finished, just publish the Story just like any other.

  Published Date: January 12, 2020 9:55 AM IST

