Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

If you share memes and chat on Instagram with your friends, but are also annoyed because the web version of the app doesn’t support Direct message feature, then this is good news for you. Instagram is reportedly testing Direct message feature for web version in order to enhance the overall users web experience. TechCrunch reported that the photo and video sharing social network is testing the web version of Instagram Direct with support for desktop and mobile, including the iPad.

App researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, has tweeted a screenshot of this feature. Currently, the desktop version of Instagram offers a very generic and minimal experience when compared to the mobile app version. With the web version, one still cannot directly upload photos or videos. In September 2018, the Facebook-owned company added a Browser notification feature.

Instagram is testing Direct on Web pic.twitter.com/bpdY9bep24 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 12, 2019

Additionally, one can only upload Stories using the mobile app and or the mobile web. The company earlier asserted that it has “no plans to let users upload photos or stories from the desktop.” Furthermore, 9to5mac reported that the social network doesn’t offer an iPad app, which sadly makes the web interface their only option.

The cited source also stated that “Bringing support for Direct to the web will change that, even if it’s not the full iPad app many people are waiting for. Instagram’s testing of Direct support on the web also comes as Facebook is reportedly planning to merge WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messaging threads.” At the moment, there is no information on when the company is planning to release this feature officially. But, we expect this Direct message feature to soon make its way to the web version of Instagram.