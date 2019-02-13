comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report
News

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

News

Currently, the desktop version of Instagram offers a very generic and minimal experience when compared to the mobile app version

  • Published: February 13, 2019 4:46 PM IST
Instagram-805px

If you share memes and chat on Instagram with your friends, but are also annoyed because the web version of the app doesn’t support Direct message feature, then this is good news for you. Instagram is reportedly testing Direct message feature for web version in order to enhance the overall users web experience. TechCrunch reported that the photo and video sharing social network is testing the web version of Instagram Direct with support for desktop and mobile, including the iPad.

App researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, has tweeted a screenshot of this feature. Currently, the desktop version of Instagram offers a very generic and minimal experience when compared to the mobile app version. With the web version, one still cannot directly upload photos or videos. In September 2018, the Facebook-owned company added a Browser notification feature.

Additionally, one can only upload Stories using the mobile app and or the mobile web. The company earlier asserted that it has “no plans to let users upload photos or stories from the desktop.” Furthermore, 9to5mac reported that the social network doesn’t offer an iPad app, which sadly makes the web interface their only option.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

The cited source also stated that “Bringing support for Direct to the web will change that, even if it’s not the full iPad app many people are waiting for. Instagram’s testing of Direct support on the web also comes as Facebook is reportedly planning to merge WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messaging threads.” At the moment, there is no information on when the company is planning to release this feature officially. But, we expect this Direct message feature to soon make its way to the web version of Instagram.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 4:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

News

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report
Apple may launch its rumored news subscription service in a launch event on March 25

News

Apple may launch its rumored news subscription service in a launch event on March 25
WhatsApp to add 'Group Invitation System' for iOS and Android users soon

News

WhatsApp to add 'Group Invitation System' for iOS and Android users soon
Apple iPad Pro 2018 the most powerful iOS device according to AnTuTu list for January 2019

News

Apple iPad Pro 2018 the most powerful iOS device according to AnTuTu list for January 2019
WhatsApp to soon release redesigned Settings layout for Android users

News

WhatsApp to soon release redesigned Settings layout for Android users

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too