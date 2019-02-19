comscore
Instagram testing donation sticker on Stories

Instagram has also been developing a standalone app for shopping indicating the possibility for payment functionalities to also exist on Stories.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 4:39 PM IST
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is reportedly testing a donation sticker on its Stories feature that would offer fundraising and donation tools for charity or personal reasons. “Instagram is working on ‘Donation’ sticker. It lets users start fundraisers for their favorite non-profits,” tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Monday. Facebook has been hosting such fundraising tools since 2015 and it recently dropped fees associated with those donations.

“Over the past few years, Instagram has been experimenting with what payments would look like on the platform, but it has so far only released test features to allow select users to book spa appointments and restaurant reservations,” The Verge reported. Instagram has also been developing a standalone app for shopping indicating the possibility for payment functionalities to also exist on Stories, the media has reported.

Since Instagram has not officially addressed the subject as yet, whether or not donation sticker rolls out to the public still remains unclear. Besides, IANS also reported that Facebook has been accused of failing to protect sensitive health data of users in its groups. “Facebook has marketed this product as a Personal Health Record and it then leaked the health data that those patients uploaded to the public,” a complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) noted on Monday.

