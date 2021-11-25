comscore Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Cybercriminals often take into account how younger and older generations use different devices to launch targeted attacks.

most common password

Hackers target millions of people every day, stealing data and money from them. Now a new report by cyber security firm Avast has reported hackers are targeting senior citizens and middle-aged people with ransomware attacks, whereas, young adults are being targeted via Instagram and TikTok scams. Also Read - Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

According to the report, people aged 65 and above, between 25-35 who use the internet via a PC are being targeted with ransomware, tech support scams, spyware/Trojans, and Botnets. While people between 18-44 using smartphones are being targeted with adware, mobile banking Trojans, downloader and FluBot SMS scams spreading malware, and Instagram, TikTok scams. Also Read - Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

Across all of the devices, younger and older generations are also being targeted with phishing attacks and romance scams. Also Read - TikTok ban lifted in Pakistan, is India next to follow? Check details

“Cybercriminals often take into account how younger and older generations use different devices to launch targeted attacks, adapting them to current cultural and usage trends to make them more relevant and likely to hit their mark,” said Jaya Baloo, Chief Information and Security Officer at Avast.

The company has revealed that on average it has blocked over 1.46 million ransomware attacks on desktops each month in 2021.

The report further states that there are 5.9 million tech support scam attack attempts that take place globally each month. In Q3 2021 the top threat for mobile devices was adware (59 percent), mobile banking Trojans (9.7 percent) and downloaders (7.9 percent).

“FluBot has also been spreading widely on mobile in most countries, including India, where Avast blocked 3,500 attacks monthly in August and September this year, out of 35,000 attacks blocked on average globally per month in Q3,” the company mentioned in its report.

In other news, the Joker malware recently resurfaced and was found inside of 15 Android apps available on the Google Play Store. Some of the apps infected with the malware have over 50,000 installs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 5:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price on Flipkart: Here's the new price
News
Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price on Flipkart: Here's the new price
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra might come with a quad camera setup

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Twitter rolls out fix for disappearing tweets on iOS devices

Apps

Twitter rolls out fix for disappearing tweets on iOS devices

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6499

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

How To

Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram
Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

Apps

Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk
TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?

Apps

TikTok ban: Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok, is India next in line?
Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

How To

Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया के 4 नए फोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, रेंडर्स और डिजाइन का चला पता

WhatsApp Tricks: अगर आप किसी खास कॉन्टैक्ट से छिपाना चाहते हैं अपना WhatsApp Status तो जानें तरीका

फ्री फायर में आएगा एक नया मैप, पिक्चर्स, लोकेशन्स समेत कुछ डिटेल्स हुए लीक

Tecno Spark 8 का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, सस्ते में गेमिंग प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

BGMI के इस विडियो को सभी प्लेयर्स और उनके पेरेंट्स को देखना चाहिए

Latest Videos

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price on Flipkart: Here's the new price
News
Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price on Flipkart: Here's the new price
Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077

Gaming

Epic Games Black Friday sale: Up to 75 percent discount on Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6499

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6499
Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Features

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers