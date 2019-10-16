comscore Instagram to give users more control over the data they share
Instagram to give users more control over the data they share: All you need to know

Instagram has revealed that users will soon be able to control their personal information they share with third-parties via the app.

  Published: October 16, 2019 7:55 PM IST
Instagram has revealed that users will soon be able to control their personal information they share with third-parties via the app. A new feature will be rolled out gradually over the next six months. Users can navigate to Settings -> Security -> Apps and Websites to see which third-party services have access to their data. “It is essential that we protect the data people share with us. We also want to give people more control over the data they share with other apps and services,” the company said.

The Facebook-owned company will also release an “updated authorization screen,” that will notify Instagram users when a third-party app is requesting to use data. “To ensure you know what specific data third parties are requesting from you, we are also introducing an updated authorization screen that lists all the information the third party is requesting to access. You’ll have the option to “cancel” or “authorize” this access directly from the authorization screen,” the company added.

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

Instagram adds a new 'Restrict' feature to help fight bullying

Instagram recently added a “Restrict” feature to its app that lets users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments. Besides, the social media app now also supports dark mode on devices running iOS 13, and Android 10. As the name suggests, Instagram dark mode turns the entire app UI into a shade of black. These include the feed, stories, and the discover tab.

The roll out of this new Instagram feature was revealed by CEO Adam Mosseri via Twitter. Though Mosseri only mentions support for iOS 13 and Android 10 devices, the feature reportedly works on Android 9 devices as well. This is because the OS version natively supports system-wide dark mode. For those planning on trying out the new feature, here’s how to go about it.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: October 16, 2019 7:55 PM IST

