comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide
News

Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

News

Adam Mosseri also added that the platform will also add “engineers and trained content reviewers” to combat the problem.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 2:57 PM IST
Instagram

Instagram has just announced that it is planning to introduce “sensitivity screens” on the platform to share harmful content. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram made this announcement clarifying that the “sensitivity screens” will blur offensive content while providing users with a button to view it. the feature will be similar to what we have seen on Facebook where the platform hides dangerous, offensive or disturbing content behind similar screens. According to the information on the internet, the decision to introduce this feature to Instagram comes after a teenager committed suicide in the UK after being exposed to graphic images on the platform.

According to a report by BBC, this feature is part of the platform-wide effort to fix the problem of graphic images that show self-harm of suicide. The report stated that the parents of the 14 years old teenage believe that she saw such content on Instagram and Pinterest. This information was initially reported by The Telegraph which also revealed that Adam will meet Matt Hancock, the health secretary of UK this week. Adam also added that the platform will also add “engineers and trained content reviewers” to combat the problem.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

The report added that Instagram already filters content that shows “cutting” and stops it from appearing in account recommendations, hashtags, and search. Adam also started that Instagram will offer “better support” to users who “post images” that indicate that they may be “struggling with self-harm or suicide”. It is important to note that the company does not automatically delete such content from the platform because experts indicate that allowing users to share their content with a larger group of people “can help them in the recovery process.”

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

Also Read

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

This comes right after a report indicated that Facebook is working on a new “Main account” feature to allow users to link their multiple Instagram accounts together. As part of the feature, logging in the main account will log users in their accounts as well.
This means that users will only need to maintain one set of login credentials to manage multiple Instagram accounts.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 2:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Super Value Week: Deals and discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and other smartphones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6

Samsung Galaxy A10, A20 and A30 launch tipped for India; expected to start at Rs 8,490

Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 next sale on February 7 on Amazon India

Alleged Huawei P30 Pro render shows four lenses at the back

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

News

Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide
Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily

News

Instagram 'Main Account' feature may soon let you handle multiple logins easily
Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns

News

Facebook's plan to merge messaging platforms raises privacy concerns
WhatsApp iOS rolls out authentication feature integrating Face ID and Touch ID to lock the app

News

WhatsApp iOS rolls out authentication feature integrating Face ID and Touch ID to lock the app
WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

News

WhatsApp beta for Android allows users to download single sticker

हिंदी समाचार

कूलपैड ने भारत में सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च किया नॉच वाला स्मार्टफोन

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

गूगल ने 29 ऐप्स को किया डिलीट, फैला रहे थे पोर्नोग्राफी कंटेंट

शाओमी का स्मार्ट शूज भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ image leaks again; to support next-generation Wi-Fi 6
Samsung Galaxy A10, A20 and A30 launch tipped for India; expected to start at Rs 8,490

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A20 and A30 launch tipped for India; expected to start at Rs 8,490
Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

News

Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide
Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 next sale on February 7 on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 next sale on February 7 on Amazon India
Alleged Huawei P30 Pro render shows four lenses at the back

News

Alleged Huawei P30 Pro render shows four lenses at the back