Instagram to introduce ‘sensitivity screens’ to hide harmful content after a teenager commits suicide

Instagram has just announced that it is planning to introduce “sensitivity screens” on the platform to share harmful content. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram made this announcement clarifying that the “sensitivity screens” will blur offensive content while providing users with a button to view it. the feature will be similar to what we have seen on Facebook where the platform hides dangerous, offensive or disturbing content behind similar screens. According to the information on the internet, the decision to introduce this feature to Instagram comes after a teenager committed suicide in the UK after being exposed to graphic images on the platform.

According to a report by BBC, this feature is part of the platform-wide effort to fix the problem of graphic images that show self-harm of suicide. The report stated that the parents of the 14 years old teenage believe that she saw such content on Instagram and Pinterest. This information was initially reported by The Telegraph which also revealed that Adam will meet Matt Hancock, the health secretary of UK this week. Adam also added that the platform will also add “engineers and trained content reviewers” to combat the problem.

The report added that Instagram already filters content that shows “cutting” and stops it from appearing in account recommendations, hashtags, and search. Adam also started that Instagram will offer “better support” to users who “post images” that indicate that they may be “struggling with self-harm or suicide”. It is important to note that the company does not automatically delete such content from the platform because experts indicate that allowing users to share their content with a larger group of people “can help them in the recovery process.”

This comes right after a report indicated that Facebook is working on a new “Main account” feature to allow users to link their multiple Instagram accounts together. As part of the feature, logging in the main account will log users in their accounts as well.

This means that users will only need to maintain one set of login credentials to manage multiple Instagram accounts.