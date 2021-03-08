comscore Instagram now expected to introduce a Clubhouse clone: Know details
News

Instagram could soon bring a Clubhouse clone after Twitter, because why not

Apps

Instagram is now expected to launch a Clubhouse alternative for audio-only, interactive chat sessions. Here's what we know about the Facebook Clubhouse clone.

CLUBHOUSE APP

Instagram is soon expected to get a new feature, which will bring audio-based chats to the photo-sharing app. This essentially means that a Clubhouse clone by Instagram is on the cards. Also Read - International Women's Day 2021: Instagram brings a set of stickers to celebrate the occasion

The new rumour is the Facebook-owned app’s attempt to take advantage of the exponentially growing fame of the Clubhouse app. Here’s what information we have with us. Also Read - Facebook introduce 'Live Rooms' feature in Instagram: Here's how it works

An Instagram Clubhouse clone is in the pipeline

As suggested by the popular reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is soon going to introduce the ability to have voice-based discussions, debates, and more on the app, which is similar to how Clubhouse works. Also Read - Liking Instagram Reels? Here's how you can save them and binge-watch

The screenshots shared by Paluzzi hints at a new option to start audio-based conversations with people, which can be initiated by selecting the microphone icon in the top right corner, next to the video option in the DM section.

For those who still don’t know, Clubhouse is this famous invite-only app that allows for what can be safely called interactive podcasts. People can create chat rooms within the app to discuss topics of varying interests. While some can choose to participate, others can just listen.

Founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth last year, Clubhouse is currently an iOS app and is soon going to be available for Android users as well.

The new information comes after Facebook became a part of the rumour mill for a Clubhouse alternative. While there is no concrete word, there are chances that the Mark Zuckerberg-owned platform could introduce this feature primarily for Instagram, and maybe, extend to its main app and even Facebook Messenger.

To recall, Twitter has already cashed in on the Clubhouse popularity and launched the Spaces feature, which imitates the working of the Clubhouse app. The feature has now been extended to Android after starting out as an exclusive for Twitter for iOS.

The new information somewhat confirms that Facebook is exploring the idea of copying Clubhouse this time. The social media platform is known for such deeds and repeating it won’t be surprising. However, we don’t know the feature will function and when it will be available for people.

Instagram to get end-to-end encryption too!

A Clubhouse clone isn’t the only thing Instagram is copying. The photo-sharing app is also expected to copy its siblings, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and introduce end-to-end encryption.

This new addition will call for safer chats and ensure users’ privacy. This will also let Facebook prove to all that it is a safe platform to use.

Yet again, we don’t when the privacy feature will be introduced on Instagram. We will update you once this happens. Hence, keep on reading BGR for more new information.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 10:41 AM IST

