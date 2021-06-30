If you often wish to share links in Instagram Stories but your follower count limits you, this news ought to excite you. Instagram is planning on adding new functionality that will allow anyone to attach links in their Stories. Also Read - Your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram account can get deleted if you do this

With this, you will no longer have to maintain a follower count of 10,000 or get verified, for we know it ain’t easy to get any of these. Also Read - Disney Pixar Filter: How to get and use the 3D cartoon face filter on Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok

Link sharing in Instagram Stories to reach all

As per a report by The Verge, Instagram for iOS is testing the feature and currently, a small group of people can make use of it. Also Read - Instagram will now show ads on Reels just like Stories

This functionality will introduce a sharing sticker, using which you will be able to share any link in Stories. Others can simply tap on the sticker to visit the link. So, if you often want to share website or YouTube video links, you will finally get a way to do so.

However, this is different from how links are shared presently. People can attach a link as a swipe up, which is also the case with Facebook Stories and Snapchat Stories. For those who don’t know, Snapchat allows everyone to share links, irrespective of their number of friends or any other criteria.

Another difference is that you will be able to reply to Instagram Stories with a link, which isn’t possible as of now.

The test will also be monitored by Instagram to see what kind of links are being shared by people. The idea is to ensure that nothing malicious or derogatory is shared.

Instagram’s head of product, Vishal Shah, via a statement to The Verge, suggests that stickers are how people use the platform and hence, “that is the sort of future system we would like to get to. And that’s what we hope to roll out if we’re able to make this work.”

We still don’t have a word on when Instagram plans to expand the feature but we can expect it to happen soon.