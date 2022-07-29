comscore Instagram to ask users about their ethinicity, race for better understanding of user experience
Instagram will start asking some users for their race and ethnicity: Adam Mosseri

Instagram has announced that it will be asking select users in the US about their ethnicity and race “to better understand different experiences people may have on Instagram”. Instagram will show an optional survey to users randomly, where they can share this information. This announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Twitter. Also Read - Instagram rolls back some product changes after user backlash

This survey, hosted by research group YouGov, will collect a random assortment of data from the users on the platform. The photo-sharing app will not b able to connect people or their accounts with their responses to the survey. Notably, answering these questions is optional for everyone. Also Read - Instagram, Facebook will show more posts from accounts you don't follow

Additionally, Instagram assures that their answers “will not limit the experiences that you have on Instagram, including impacting your reach or how people engage with your content in any way”.

As per the company blog, “This information will allow us to better understand the experiences different communities have on Instagram, how our technology may impact different groups, and if there are changes we can make to promote fairness.”

According to Instagram, responding to the survey will not limit the user experiences, which include their reach and how people engage with their content.

Instagram has further clarified the survey responses “cannot” and “will not” be used in the company’s ads system. This data will not be stored with the partner institutions as they will be deleted by YouGov after 30 days and “by Texas Southern University, University of Central Florida, Northeastern University, and Oasis Labs on request”.

  Published Date: July 29, 2022 11:04 AM IST

