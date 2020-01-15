comscore Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version
Instagram testing Direct Messaging feature for its web version

If you chat on Instagram with your friends using the mobile version of Instagram, but are also annoyed because the web version of the app doesn’t support Direct message, then this is good news for you.

Instagram is reportedly testing its Direct messaging feature for its web version. If you chat on Instagram with your friends using the mobile version of Instagram, but are also annoyed because the web version of the app doesn’t support Direct message, then this is good news for you. Yes, those who use the web version of Instagram will soon be able to access DMs.

“DMs, but make them desktop. We are currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are,” the company said in a statement. Facebook’s plans to allow Instagram DMs over the web were first revealed in 2019 by noted tipster Jane Manchun Wong. So, soon users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a “message” button.

Instagram users might also able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on the desktop if the browser supports it. It also said social media media platforms would extend end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp to include Instagram Direct and all of Facebook Messenger, though it could take years to complete, TechCrunch reports. That security protocol means that only the sender and recipient would be able to view the contents of a message.

Besides, Instagram recently added new features for Boomerangs. The Facebook-owned company introduced three new options to share Boomerang Stories. These include SlowMo, Echo, and Duo. In addition to these, another new Instagram Stories editing feature lets you trim their length. The new filters seem inspired by TikTok, and are available in the Boomerang composer.

With SlowMo, Boomerang videos are slowed to half their original speed. Echo creates a double vision effect, enhancing Boomerang. Lastly, Duo both speeds up and slows down Boomerang, adding a texturized effect. It’s also possible to trim and adjust the length of recorded Boomerangs with the update. The new effects on the social media platform come as an over-the-air (OTA) update.

With inputs from IANS

