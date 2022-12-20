comscore Instagram’s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India
Instagram's top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

Virat Kohli continues to be one of the most popular hashtags used on reels, but there is also a growing interest in Surya Kumar Yadav.

Instagram’s top trends for 2022: Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, musician Shubh and more dominate in India

Meta today released its annual report highlighting the top trends on its platforms for the year, but this time primarily focused on Reels. Titled ‘Reels in Review’, the report shows the growing interest people have in cricketers like Surya Kumar Yadav and musicians like Shubh. It also captures the excitement that people have for films like ‘Bhediya’ and upcoming ones like ‘Pathaan,’ in addition to songs like ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Kacha Badam’. Also Read - Instagram now lets you create your own 2022 recap reel: How to use this feature

“Since launching in 2020, Reels has changed the way people consume and create content on Instagram and Facebook. Our report highlights the topics, trends and moments that entertained India in 2022, and those that are keeping us excited for the upcoming year,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - How to send an avatar reaction while sharing reels on Instagram

Popular and Growing Interests on Reels

Virat Kohli continues to be one of the most popular hashtags used on reels, but there is also a growing interest in Surya Kumar Yadav. Musician Shubh caught the attention of reel-ers too, as he has been one of the most growing hashtags compared to 2021 as well. Also Read - Instagram gets in-app scheduling feature: How to use it

Films and series content continued to make imprints on pop culture, as people shared their interest in ‘Bhediya’, ‘Family Guy’, ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Naagin 6’, ‘Vikram’, ‘Mismatched Season 2’ and the upcoming ‘Pathaan’.

Sports have been a big and growing area of interest, with the recently concluded ICC Men’s cricket #T20WorldCup and #QatarWorldCup. More than 1 million reels on Instagram related to the ICC T20 World Cup were created in India.

Music on Reels

Music, both from our music library and original audio, have been driving trends on reels across Instagram and Facebook. 15 of the top 20 most-used songs on Instagram reels globally came from Indian artists.

Some of the top songs that are popular across reels on both Instagram and Facebook for all age groups are ‘Srivalli’ by Javed Ali and ‘Baarish Main Tum’ by Neha Kakkar. ‘Kesariya’ by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya, ‘Gypsy’ by G.D. Kaur, the KGF 2 theme song and ‘Jhoom’ by Ali Zafar were also among the most popular. Retro music like ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’ and original audio like ‘Kacha Badam’ also made the list.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2022 4:12 PM IST
