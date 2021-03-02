Social network giant Facebook has introduced a Live Rooms feature on Instagram that will let users go live on the app with up to three people at a time. Also Read - Liking Instagram Reels? Here's how you can save them and binge-watch

The previous version of Instagram allowed only one more person to go live on a stream. Live Rooms has been rolled out for all Instagram users globally.

"We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends," Facebook said in a statement.

The Live Rooms feature also allows viewers to buy badges for the hosts to identify them and also use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

The company said that it is also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

How does Instagram Live Rooms work?

– You can start a Live Room session by swiping left on your Instagram page and choosing the Live camera option.

– Add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add other users.

– You will see requests from other users who want to go live with you. You also have the option to search for a user to add.

After the session begins, you will remain at the top of the screen when you add another user to your live session. As you are the broadcaster, you have the option of adding up to three Instagram more users one by one.

“For example, you could start with two guests, and add a surprise guest as the third participant later! Going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase your reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified,” Facebook informed.

Users who have been blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the live session. Also, users who have their live access revoked due to a violation of Community Guidelines will not be able to join a Live Room session.