Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

Intel has announced the 10th generation Core S-Series desktop processors. The new flagship platform, as one would expect, is being dubbed as the world’s fastest gaming processor. The 10th gen Comet Lake-S Desktop platform has been rumored for sometime now. Now, they are finally being made official by Intel with Core i9-10900K leading the way. The announcement of the new desktop processors further intensifies the battle with AMD. Also Read - Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 with thin bezels and 10th gen Intel H-series CPU leak on company website

The new processors are particularly important for Intel, which seems to be losing ground to AMD in the desktop platform segment. After the launch of 10th generation Intel Core H-Series processors for laptop, Intel is extending the lead further. The focus is on core frequency where the 10th generation Intel Core S-series processor can go up to 5.3GHz. Intel says that games and most applications continue to depend on high frequency cores. Also Read - Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

Intel 10th Gen Desktop Processor Family is here

The Santa Clara, California headquartered company notes that frequency of individual cores remains important to drive high framerates. The Comet Lake-S processor is still based on the 14nm Skylake architecture. It is expected to be the last CPU lineup based on this architecture, which has been in use since 2015. The 10th generation Desktop Family includes 4-core, 6-core, 8-core and 10-core processors. The Core i9-10900K is the flagship here with base clock speed up to 3.7GHz and maximum single core turbo boost up to 5.1GHz. Also Read - Asus ROG launches new gaming laptop lineup with Intel 10th Gen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX

With Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, you can get a maximum single core turbo boost up to 5.3GHz. This is a 10 core processor with 20 threads and TDP of 125 Watts. It is unlocked with up to 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes, support for two channels DDR4-2933 memory and Intel UHD Graphics 630. There is also support for Intel Optane Memory. It is followed by unlocked Core i9-10900KF, which is overclockable with no integrated graphics. There is also Core i9-10900 and Core i9-10900F available as part of this lineup.

The Core i7 family includes the Core i7-10700K, Core i7-10700KF, Core i7-10700 and Core i7-10700F. The Core i5 family includes the Core i5-10600K, Core i5-10600KF, Core i5-10600, Core i5-10500, Core i5-10400 and Core i5-10400F. The Core i7-10700K, Core i7-10700KF, Core i5-10600K and Core i5-10600KF are overclockable. The processor family is rounded up by Core i3-10320, Core i3-10300, Core i3-10100, Pentium Gold G6600, Pentium Gold G6500, Pentium Gold G6400, Celeron G5920 and Celeron G5900.

Some of these processors have TDP of 65W while Celeron and Pentium have TDP of 58W. Intel is also low-power “T” SKUs which have a TDP of 35W. “Intel is committed to enabling the future of powerful desktop gaming by continuously pushing the performance boundary to deliver an amazing PC gaming experience,” said Brandt Guttridge, Intel senior director of the Desktop Products Group.

The single word to define the 10th gen Comet Lake-S family is performance. Intel claims up to 187 frames per second for in-game performance while streaming and recording. It promises up to 63 percent more frames per second compared with a three-year-old PC. It is up to 12 percent faster for video editing compared with the previous generation. Overall, the system promises up to 31 percent faster performance compared with a three-year-old PC.

With the 10th generation desktop processor family, Intel is offering Hyper Threading technology across Core i9 to Core i3 processors. There is also enhanced core and memory overclocking and support for Intel Ethernet Connection I225. The processors are also integrated with WiFi 6 AX201 for Gigabit+ connection. Intel is throwing a lot of benchmarks around but as we have observed the industry has its own way of benchmarking processors now. For now, we know that these processors will become available starting in May via OEMs and channel system integrators.