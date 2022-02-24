Intel 12th Gen Core P-series and U-series mobile processors for thin and light laptops launched

Intel finally launched its 12th gen Alder Lake chipsets. The new mobile processors from P-series and U-series were showcased at CES 2022 last month. While the first wave of the 12th gen chips was initially announced for the powerful H-series lineup of chips. And it is now rolling out to the rest of the lineup- P-series and U-series. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

The new chipsets are designed for the affordable thin and light laptops for this year. There are a total of 20 chipsets announced under the P series, U series (15W), and U series (9W). And the first laptops powered by this new chipset are set to release in March.

Like the powerful H-series siblings, the new mobile processors for thin-and-light designs are based on Intel's performance hybrid architecture. As cited the P-series caters to performance-centric thin and light laptops and are said to have 6 CPUs in this lineup that include Core i7-1280P, Core i7-1270P, Core i7-1260P, Core i5-1250P, Core i5-1240P, and Core i3-1220P. The company claims the new chips beat the Apple M1 and M1 Pro and AMD's Ryzen R7 5800U in benchmark tests including web browsing and photo editing.

Intel promises significant improvements focused around boosted core counts with up to 70 percent better multi-thread performance than the previous 11th Gen chipset. As for the features, the new Intel chips get the custom Iris Xe graphics, along with support for WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, and PCIe 4.0, but no HDMI 2.1. The lineup is also a part of Intel’s Evo standard (gen 3) and has Thermal Director and improved EVO testing standards. This means that the new machines with these chips will have a new 1080p webcam, fast charging, FHD at 30 FPS webcams, alongside high-end performance and battery life. Other than this, the new Intel 12th gen CPUs feature platform includes Dynamic Background Noise Suppression, instant wakeup as well.

As far as availability is concerned, the 20 new mobile processors in total from these two lineups will be chipped into more than 250 laptops from popular brands like Asus, Dell, Acer, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, NEC, among others.