Intel 5G portfolio launched; Includes 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor,ethernet adapter, and more

The 5G portfolio includes the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor, Intel Atom P5900 10-nm SoC for 5G base stations, eASIC and a 700 series ethernet adapter. Check out all the details here.

  • Published: February 24, 2020 8:27 PM IST
Intel 5G portfolio, 2nd gen Xeon Scalable processor

Technology giant Intel has just launched its latest 5G portfolio on the global stage. As part of the portfolio, the company is launching four products. These include the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor, Intel Atom P5900 10-nm SoC for 5G base stations, eASIC and a 700 series ethernet adapter. The company shared the details about all three products on its press website. Executive Vice President and General Manager for Data Platforms at Intel, Navin Shenoy issued a statement at the portfolio launch. Shenoy stated, “As the industry makes the transition to 5G, we continue to see network infrastructure as the most significant opportunity representing a $25 billion silicon opportunity by 2023.”

Intel 5G portfolio details

2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Shenoy also stated that the 5G portfolio will help Intel expand its leadership position in the 5G market. Talking about thee three products in detail, the 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer improved performance and value. Intel claims that 2nd gen processors will offer 1.36x higher performance and 1.42x improved performance-per-dollar. These performance and value numbers come into play when we compare 2nd generation with the first generation processors. The company has also increased the cache sizes and processor frequency in the 2nd generation chips. The company has launched multiple variants of the processor that can go both with dual and single socket high-end and entry-level server systems.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Look

In addition, the company also launched its Intel Xeon Gold 6256 and 6250 processors. Both the processors feature the highest server processor frequency in the market with a 3.9GHz base and 4.5GHz Turbo clock speed. Multiple versions or SKUs target different types of customers while focusing on particular scenarios. This new processor lineup also comes with built-in AI acceleration along with DL (Deep Learning) Boost technology.

Intel Atom P5900 SoC

The second product in the lineup is the Intel Atom P5900, an SoC based on 10-nm fabrication. Network giants can use this SoC in their wireless base stations for 5G connectivity. The company has designed this SoC to handle “critical 5G network needs including high bandwidth and low latency”.

Diamond Mesa

Moving forward, the company also launched Structured ASICs with codename Diamond Mesa. It is the first “next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration”. The company has designed Mesa to work with processors and FPGAs in 5G networks. It will offer high performance along with low latency.

Intel Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapter

The final product is the Intel Ethernet 700 Series network adapter. The company claims that it is the first 5G network-optimized Ethernet NIC (Network Interface Controller). It will also come with a hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP). It will enter production in Q2, 2020.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2020 8:27 PM IST

