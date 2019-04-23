Intel 9th generation Core mobile processors launched: Up to 8 core CPUs aimed at gamers and creators

Intel has launched the 9th generation Core mobile processors as a platform designed for gamers and content creators around the world. After launching the desktop processors in October last year, Intel is introducing the new chipsets as the most powerful mobile processors ever. The company is a clear leader in the mobile computing space and with the new generation of processors, which includes the first Core i9 mobile processors with up to 5GHz Turbo and eight core, 16 thread design, it is trying to envision a future where the distinction between the desktop and mobile platforms become almost negligible. The announcement comes just a week after the company pulled out from mobile 5G modem business.

Intel’s 9th generation mobile processors, also referred to as H-series processors, is based on Coffee Lake architecture, which relies on a slightly refined 14nm manufacturing process, and comes in quad-core, hexa-core and octa-core configurations with TDP of 45W. With the 9th mobile processors launch, Intel is introducing a total of six SKUs across Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 lineup, and they differ from each other mainly in terms of the core count. The Core i5 models have four cores and eight threads while the Core i7 models have six core and twelve threads. The Core i9, which is a beast in every imaginable way, has eight cores and sixteen threads. They bring support for faster Wi-Fi 6 with gigabit+ data speed, Thunderbolt 3, and Intel Optane memory technology. Intel says it has also collaborated with software vendors such as Adobe to optimize Lightroom, Premiere Pro and Photoshop. It has also worked with game developers to optimize popular titles such as Call of Duty, Counter Strike, Hitman 2, Civilization VI, among others.

A look at the 9th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors

As mentioned before, there are six different SKUs to choose from in the mobile platform. The Core i5 model comes in Core i5-9300H and Core i5-9400H processor numbers with 8MB of cache and they have base frequency of 2.4GHz and 2.5Hz respectively. The quad-core mobile CPUs support maximum single core turbo boost of 4.1GHz and 4.3GHz respectively. The Core i7-9750H and Core i7-9850H are six core CPUs with 12MB of cache, base clock speed of 2.6GHz, and single core turbo boost of 4.5GHz and 4.6GHz respectively. The Core i7-9850H, like its predecessor Core i7-8850H, is partially unlocked, meaning it will allow users to overclock them for better performance.

The Core i9, which is the top shelf processor in this 9th generation mobile processors lineup, comes in Core i9-9880H and Core i9-9980HK models. They have eight cores, sixteen threads, base frequency of 2.3GHz and 2.4GHz and single core boost of 4.8GHz and 5GHz respectively. They also support Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost, a technology that enables temporary higher performance on top of Turbo Boost Technology and automatically increases the clock frequency of a processor. These chips have a 16MB cache, support two channels of DDR4-2666 and the Core i9-9980HK comes fully multiplier unlocked.

Who is it aimed at?

“Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want,” said Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel.

With the 9th generation mobile platform, Intel is clearly gunning for users who want absolute top-end performance without having to carry a bulky desktop system with them. The fully unlocked Core i9-9980HK is aimed at professional gamers while the locked Core i9-9880H targets content creators. Intel is promising up to 18 percent boost in frames per second while gaming and up to 2.1x higher frames per second while gaming, streaming and recording. For creators, Intel says the new mobile CPUs offer 28 percent faster 4K video editing.

Early this month, IDC reported that the global PC market declined 3 percent during the first quarter of 2019. However, Intel highlights the silver lining where the retail sales of gaming PC continues to grow worldwide and is estimated to have grown at 31 percent CAGR between 2016 and 2018. It estimates 580 million PC games worldwide and more than 400 million esports audience. The new generation of mobile processors will make it easier for gamers not only play high-end games but also stream and record them. While gaming remains focus, Intel is also making a big push for content creators. It estimates over 130 million PC-based content creators and over 50 million prosumers, who could benefit from the new processors.

Time for new form factor

At Computex 2018, Asus showcased its Project Precog, a dual screen computer, behind glass casing. With the 9th generation mobile processors, the product might finally become a reality. With the increased penetration of mobile devices, PC makers are left with no option but to make their devices thinner, lighter and thus more mobile. With these new processors, Intel’s OEM partners are expected to introduce innovative design and form factors. At its Global Press Conference this month, Acer introduced Predator Helios 700 with HyperDrift Keyboard, which slides out for improved cooling and delivers performance equivalent to that of a desktop system.

Intel says OEM partners such as Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI with introduce new products based on 9th mobile platform for gamers and content creators. With Computex 2019 just a month away, we could see all sorts of designs and form factors aimed at these audience from these PC makers. Most tech enthusiasts as well as analysts would be watching whether dual-screen machines become more common this year.

Expansion of 9th generation Intel Core Desktop Family

Alongside the new mobile processors, Intel has also announced expansion of 9th generation Core desktop processor family. The lineup now includes more than 25 SKUs ranging from Intel Core i3 up to Intel Core i9 and they also bring Pentium Gold and Celeron products for entry-level computing. The 9th generation desktop processors offer up to 47 percent improvement in frames per second while gaming, up to 2.1x faster video editing and support for Wi-Fi 6.