Intel announces 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor to speed AI compute across data centers

Intel, on Wednesday, announced its broadest product portfolio for the data center customers in India yet. With compute moving to the core and edge, the company introduced the second generation Xeon Scalable processor, 10nm FPGA and new Optane memory solutions that can be used by customers to drive cloudification and digitization. The significance of this announcement is underscored by the fact that data consumption is rising across the board and has led to creation of new kinds of data.

Intel says over half of the world’s data was created in the last two years but only 2 percent of that has been analyzed. Prakash Mallya, Vice President and Managing Director, Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India added that India saw significant jump from 155 to number one on data consumption during the last two years. With data consumption growing at rapid rate and cost of data consumption going down, Intel‘s customers need more compute power to process all of that data. With the new products, Intel is not only delivering on customer needs but also extending its lead in a market where it seems to have a monopoly.

The products announced for data centers are designed to power a future where compute happens at the core as well as edge. These new products announced by the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker will allow its customers to move faster, store more and process everything. Dell EMC, Lenovo India Data Center Group, HP Enterprises announced plans to deploy these products to build a powerful data center.

Xeon for universal workload

The big announcement from Intel is the second generation Xeon Scalable processor. The 2nd generation Xeon Scalable processor will have more than 50 workload-optimized SKUs and a dozen custom processors designed based on engineering agreements with customers. Intel is promising enhancements not only in performance but also with AI inference, network functions, memory bandwidth and security. The top of the line processor in this lineup is the Intel Xeon Platinum 9282 pairs two 28 core dies for a total of 56 core and 112 threads. The processor has a base frequency of 2.6GHz and supports turbo boost up to 3.8GHz.

The second generation Xeon Scalable processor also integrates company’s Deep Learning Boost for accelerating AI deep learning inference. While the first generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors were limited to AVX-512 support for vector compute, the second generation processor adds support Vector Neural Network Instructions for emerging workloads. Intel has also added hardware level mitigation for Spectre and Meltdown but that does not seem to costed performance.

The second generation Xeon Scalable processor still comes with Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze designations and individual SKUs have letters to identify differentiation. Out of all the SKUs being announced, the Y models with Speed Select have additional power where customers can boost clock frequency of certain cores depending on workload.

Intel is also addressing the high cost of DRAM with its own solution called Intel Optane DC persistent memory. The company promises memory performance on the same level as that of DRAM and Prakash Mallya said that customers will see 50 percent reduction in cost compared to DRAM system. This could be a game changer for the industry and Intel will offer three different sized modules: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. “Persistent for deep learning,” Mallya said.

Intel’s customers in India seem to be preparing to embrace Intel Xeon 8200 processor, which comes in Xeon Platinum 8280, 8280M and 8280L models, for their data center operations in India. “Enterprises of future will be cloud-enabled and edge-centric,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director – Hybrid IT, HP Enterprises.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

Intel also announced Xeon D-1600 processor, an integrated SoC designed for environments with power and space constraints. This along with Agilex FPGA built on 10nm node will drive edge computing and 5G data networking. Intel also launched Ethernet 800 Series adapter with up to 100Gbps port speeds and offers application device queues to increase response time predictability.

“Data is the fuel, compute is the engine,” Manish Gupta, Senior Director and General Manager, Data Center Compute Organisation at Dell EMC said during the announcement. The new products from Intel offering faster compute are aimed to speed up data analytics as data consumption is expected to grow while the data of data goes down.