comscore Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel announces new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Intel Evo and new logo
News

Intel announces new 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Intel Evo and new logo

News

Intel also showcased the capabilities of its new integrated Xe graphics, comparing the processor of the same against competitors during a live demo during the launch.

  • Published: September 2, 2020 10:41 PM IST
Intel Tiger Lake

Intel just announced the 11th generation Tiger Lake processors for laptops. The new processors feature Intel’s new integrated XE graphics along with Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and bumps in performance and battery life. Succeeding the Ice Lake chips, the new Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips are stated to be the “best processors for thin & light laptops.” Intel also took the opportunity to unveil its new logo, which is only its third logo since the company’s origin. Also Read - Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Also Read - RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5, 512GB SSD in China

Intel already previewed the new Tiger Lake chips at its Architecture Day 2020 event earlier this year. The new processors are still built on the 10nm node, but upgrades to the Willow Core architecture with a new “10nm SuperFin design”. The company claims the new design offers better speeds at lower power consumption. Also Read - Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptop launched with 10th-Gen Intel processor: Price in India, specifications

Watch: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

Intel also flaunted the capabilities of its new integrated Xe graphics. The company promises that it will offer about twice the graphics performance. The company also claims more benefits than just more number of cores. For some context, this is an area where rival AMD currently leads. A couple of live demos during the launch of the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors also showed the new chipset performing better than another 10th Gen chip with Nvidia MX350 GPU.

Apart from the raw performance, Intel also showcased a new built-in AI engine in the new line of processors. The company claims that the AI will improve elements like background blurring and vocal sound isolation during video calls.

Intel and MediaTek launch 5G chipset for laptops

Also Read

Intel and MediaTek launch 5G chipset for laptops

Intel Evo

The company also debuted a new iteration of its Project Athena certification. The new one is dubbed Intel Evo. The Evo comes with higher standards. This includes over nine hours of real-world usage on a single charge for 1080p systems, fast charging fast enough to get you four hours of juice in 30 minutes, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Every machine with the Evo logo you see will meet these minimum standards.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 10:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more
News
Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more
Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check details

News

Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check details

PUBG Mobile and 118 other Chinese apps banned in India

News

PUBG Mobile and 118 other Chinese apps banned in India

Netflix: How to get the most out of your subtitles

How To

Netflix: How to get the most out of your subtitles

PUBG ban: 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

Photo Gallery

PUBG ban: 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

PUBG Ban: Here are 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

Photo Gallery

PUBG Ban: Here are 6 alternative Battle Royale titles you should try

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more

Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check details

PUBG Mobile and 118 other Chinese apps banned in India

ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera launched: Check prices

Twitter 'Quote Tweets' now just a click away on your tweet

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more

News

Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Gaming

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India s Executive Director

News

Online games helped in stress relief during lockdown, says Lenovo India s Executive Director
Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop to launch in India today
Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Review

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile के लिए बंद हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा बाजार! करोड़ों भारतीय यूजर्स का डेटा रहेगा सुरक्षित

भारत सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, पबजी मोबाइल समेत 118 चीनी एप्स को किया बैन

ज़ी समूह ने Pay-Per-View मॉडल के साथ लॉन्च की नई Zee Plex सर्विस

पाकिस्तान ने ब्लॉक किए Tinder समेत 5 डेटिंग एप्स, जानिए क्या है वजह

Infinix Note 7 फोन भारत में 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम के साथ 16 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020
Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

News

Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more
News
Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more
Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check details

News

Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India; check details
PUBG Mobile and 118 other Chinese apps banned in India

News

PUBG Mobile and 118 other Chinese apps banned in India
ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera launched: Check prices

News

ZTE Axon 20 5G with under-display camera launched: Check prices
Twitter 'Quote Tweets' now just a click away on your tweet

News

Twitter 'Quote Tweets' now just a click away on your tweet

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers