Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors and more

Intel just announced the 11th generation Tiger Lake processors for laptops. The new processors feature Intel's new integrated XE graphics along with Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6, and bumps in performance and battery life. Succeeding the Ice Lake chips, the new Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake chips are stated to be the "best processors for thin & light laptops." Intel also took the opportunity to unveil its new logo, which is only its third logo since the company's origin.

Intel already previewed the new Tiger Lake chips at its Architecture Day 2020 event earlier this year. The new processors are still built on the 10nm node, but upgrades to the Willow Core architecture with a new "10nm SuperFin design". The company claims the new design offers better speeds at lower power consumption.

Intel also flaunted the capabilities of its new integrated Xe graphics. The company promises that it will offer about twice the graphics performance. The company also claims more benefits than just more number of cores. For some context, this is an area where rival AMD currently leads. A couple of live demos during the launch of the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors also showed the new chipset performing better than another 10th Gen chip with Nvidia MX350 GPU.

Apart from the raw performance, Intel also showcased a new built-in AI engine in the new line of processors. The company claims that the AI will improve elements like background blurring and vocal sound isolation during video calls.

Intel Evo

The company also debuted a new iteration of its Project Athena certification. The new one is dubbed Intel Evo. The Evo comes with higher standards. This includes over nine hours of real-world usage on a single charge for 1080p systems, fast charging fast enough to get you four hours of juice in 30 minutes, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Every machine with the Evo logo you see will meet these minimum standards.