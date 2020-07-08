Intel announces new Thunderbolt 4 standard

Intel today revealed details on Thunderbolt 4, the brand’s next-gen universal cable connectivity solution. Intel Thunderbolt 4 is aimed at delivering increased minimum performance requirements, expanded capabilities, and compliance for USB4 specification compliance. Also Read - RedmiBook 16 with 10th gen Intel processors launched: All you need to know

Further, Thunderbolt 4 will offer docks with up to four Thunderbolt ports. It will also support universal cables up to 2 meters in length. Intel's upcoming mobile PC processors, code-named "Tiger Lake," will be the first to integrate the new Thunderbolt 4. Intel also announced the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, which is compatible with many existing Thunderbolt 3 PCs and accessories. Thunderbolt 4 developer kits and certification testing are now available.

"Thunderbolt provides consumers with a leading connectivity standard across a range of devices, helping to advance computing experiences and delivering on the promise of USB-C with simplicity, performance, and reliability. The arrival of Thunderbolt 4 underscores how Intel is advancing the PC ecosystem toward truly universal connectivity solutions," said Jason Ziller, Intel general manager of the Client Connectivity Division.

Thunderbolt 4: What you need to know

Intel Thunderbolt 4 builds on the innovation of its predecessor Thunderbolt 3 for a truly universal cable connectivity experience. It always delivers 40 Gbps speeds and data, video and power over a single connection. Further, it is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification yet with compliance across the broadest set of industry-standard specifications. This includes USB4, DisplayPort, and PCI Express (PCIe). It is also fully compatible with prior generations of Thunderbolt and USB products.

Thunderbolt 4 certification requirements include twice the minimum video and data requirements of Thunderbolt 3, along with support for two 4K displays or one 8K display, since those are a thing now too. Moreover, PCIe at 32 Gbps for storage speeds up to 3,000 MBps, PC charging on at least one computer port2, and support for docks with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports is also part of the requirements. And yes, waking your computer up from sleep by touching the keyboard or mouse when connected to a Thunderbolt dock is included too.