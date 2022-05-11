comscore Intel’s Alder Lake-HX Series brings 16 cores to laptop processors
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel Introduces Alder Lake Hx Series Processors All You Need To Know
News

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors: All you need to know

News

Intel launched Alder Lake HX series processors for laptops at its Intel Vision event. The newly launched CPUs come with 16 cores and offer a peak clock speed of 5GHz.

Intel processor

Image: Intel

Intel at its Intel Vision 2022 event announced a new tier of its 12th-Gen Intel Core mobile processors. The company’s newly launched HX-Series processors include a total of seven processor and they offers up to 16 cores with up to 55W of power and a operating speed of up to 5GHz. Also Read - Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Intel says that its 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide 65 percent more performance in multi-threaded workloads and 18 percent more performance in single-threaded workloads. Additionally, they offer more cores, more memory and more I/O while utilising Intel Thread Director technology to leverage high-power Performance-cores and Efficient-cores so pros can create, program, render and work with maximum efficiency in the office, at home or on the go.” Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Intel 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors specifications

Intel’s Alder Lake-HX processors offer up to 16 cores, which includes eight performance-cores and eight efficient-cores along with 24 threads running at a processor base power of 55W. The performance core can reach a peak turbo frequency of 5GHz, while the efficient cores offer a peak turbo frequency of up to 3.6Hz. There is 30MB of cache memory and they offer memory support for up to 128GBs of DDR5/LPDDR5 (up to 4800MHz/5200MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200MHz/LPDDR4 4267MHz) with Error Correcting Code (ECC) capability. Additionally, they offer 4×4 PCIe Gen 4.0 storage from a dedicated platform controller hub (PCH) for increased bandwidth and faster data transfers and they come with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)2 for improved connectivity. Also Read - HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are available in Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 configurations, each of which include two, three and two variants respectively. All of these processors are available in full-memory unlimited core and full-memory unlimited core variants.

Intel 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors availability

As far as availability is concerned, Intel said that more than 10 workstation and gaming PCs powered by 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are expected to be launched this year. The list includes Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, Asus ExpertBook B6, Dell Precision 7670, 7770 laptops, Lenovo Legion 7i, HP Omen 17, Gigabyte Aorus 17X, 15X laptops, MSI GT77 Titan, GE77, GE67 Raider laptops.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera
Mobiles
To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera
Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

News

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

News

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India

Mobiles

5G smartphone shipments grew 300% YoY in India

YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Apps

YouTube will let you gift channel memberships to your friends

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple kills off its last portable music player, iPod, after 20 years

iQOO Neo 6 to launch soon in India

To take on iPhone 14 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera

Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors

Netflix is likely roll out its ads supporting tier by the end of 2022

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

National Technology Day 2021: क्यों मनाया जाता है नेशनल टेक्नोलॉजी डे? जानें हर एक बात

स्कूटर और मोटरसाइकल खरीदना हुआ महंगा, TVS ने बढ़ा दिए गाड़ियों के दाम

Apple ने 21 साल बाद अपने इस खास प्रोडक्ट को कहा Good Bye, जान लें पूरी हिस्ट्री

Driving License New Rules: अब आसानी से बनेगा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, सरकार ला रही नए नियम

Google I/O 2022: आज से हो रहा है शुरू, ऐसे देखें लाइवस्ट्रीम और जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Features

How To Save Battery Life on Your iPhone, Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone
GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body

Reviews

GIZMORE GIZFIT 910 PRO SMARTWATCH Review, With in-Built Speaker Bluetooth Calling & Music, Bold Metallic Body
How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn

Features

How to Remove WhatsApp Account from Multiple Devices, Watch this tutorial to learn
These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

Features

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999