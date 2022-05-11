Intel at its Intel Vision 2022 event announced a new tier of its 12th-Gen Intel Core mobile processors. The company’s newly launched HX-Series processors include a total of seven processor and they offers up to 16 cores with up to 55W of power and a operating speed of up to 5GHz. Also Read - Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Intel says that its 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide 65 percent more performance in multi-threaded workloads and 18 percent more performance in single-threaded workloads. Additionally, they offer more cores, more memory and more I/O while utilising Intel Thread Director technology to leverage high-power Performance-cores and Efficient-cores so pros can create, program, render and work with maximum efficiency in the office, at home or on the go.” Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Intel 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors specifications

Intel’s Alder Lake-HX processors offer up to 16 cores, which includes eight performance-cores and eight efficient-cores along with 24 threads running at a processor base power of 55W. The performance core can reach a peak turbo frequency of 5GHz, while the efficient cores offer a peak turbo frequency of up to 3.6Hz. There is 30MB of cache memory and they offer memory support for up to 128GBs of DDR5/LPDDR5 (up to 4800MHz/5200MHz) and DDR4 (up to 3200MHz/LPDDR4 4267MHz) with Error Correcting Code (ECC) capability. Additionally, they offer 4×4 PCIe Gen 4.0 storage from a dedicated platform controller hub (PCH) for increased bandwidth and faster data transfers and they come with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)2 for improved connectivity. Also Read - HP Pavilion 15 (2022) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are available in Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 configurations, each of which include two, three and two variants respectively. All of these processors are available in full-memory unlimited core and full-memory unlimited core variants.

Intel 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors availability

As far as availability is concerned, Intel said that more than 10 workstation and gaming PCs powered by 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are expected to be launched this year. The list includes Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE, Asus ExpertBook B6, Dell Precision 7670, 7770 laptops, Lenovo Legion 7i, HP Omen 17, Gigabyte Aorus 17X, 15X laptops, MSI GT77 Titan, GE77, GE67 Raider laptops.