Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

Intel today introduced its new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors. The new processors are built to power the next generation of business computing innovation for the increasingly remote workforce. The new chipsets that will come to both mobiles and desktops will deliver increased productivity improvements, connectivity, security features and remote manageability.

"Built for business, the Intel vPro platform is a comprehensive PC foundation for performance, hardware-enhanced security, manageability, and stability. With our new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, we've enhanced that solid PC foundation to help tackle not only today's challenges but also those of future work environments across the PC lifecycle," said Stephanie Hallford, Intel vice president of the Client Computing Group.

Systems powered by the latest Intel vPro processors will feature integrated Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity, which is the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing. Further, it also provides a more reliable performance

“For more than a decade, Cisco and Intel have partnered to deliver an unrivaled wireless experience, helping to elevate Wi-Fi’s business relevance and impact,” said Matt MacPherson, Wireless CTO at Cisco. “This close partnership provides early and extensive testing that ensures, as new industry standards and innovations emerge, Cisco and Intel customers can quickly and confidently embrace the latest technology. We’re excited for customers to experience the more reliable connections, faster downloads, and improved application performance of the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Cisco’s latest Wi-Fi 6 certified access points,” he adds.

Intel 10th Gen Core™ vPro® processors: What’s new?

The new processors feature up to 40 percent better overall application performance compared with a 3-year-old laptop. Further, this also provides up to 36 percent better office productivity compared with a 3-year-old laptop. These new processors can also Analyze and visualize data up to 44 percent faster compared with a 5-year-old desktop. The new Intel 10th Gen processors also offer nearly 3 times faster Gigabit speeds and improved performance in dense environments with integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing.