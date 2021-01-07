Intel has introduced a new facial recognition system called RealSense ID, which makes use of a depth sensor and neural network for users to unlock smart devices using their face. The technology, if you ask, works just like Apple’s Face ID does, except, Intel’s version is meant for smart devices. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Microsoft might discontinue using Intel chip for its own ARM-based lineup

Intel’s ‘Face ID’ for smart devices introduced

RealSense ID is claimed to allow for secure, accurate, and easy facial authentication and works with smart devices such as smart locks, access control, point-of-sale, ATMs, kiosks, and more.

The technology involves the use of an active depth sensor with a neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip, and an embedded secure element to make the whole process a lot safer and to encrypt user data locally. The usage of a dedicated secure chip is also derived from Apple, which has used Security Enclave to encrypt user data on iPhones and iPads.

It is suggested that the process of using RealSense ID is quite simple and registering your face for it doesn’t require much work. RealSense ID also has the ability to adapt to users’ physical appearance that changes with time so that it doesn’t reject their face because a pair of spectacles is added. It also works in various lighting conditions and with people of varying skin tones and heights.

To ensure the security of the users and maintain the secure nature of facial recognition, RealSense ID comes with an anti-spoofing feature so that the tech can’t be befooled by fake photographs, videos, or masks. It also provides a one-in-1-million false acceptance rate, which means there are chances the tech can fail to work once in a million times. This is another claim similar to Apple’s Face ID and we can now see a competitor.

This makes the Intel RealSense ID pretty competitive and it makes it interesting to see how it rivals Apple’s Face ID. It also remains to be seen whether or not it reaches other products such as laptops, PCs, or even smartphones.