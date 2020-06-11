comscore Intel Lakefield processors launched; check details | BGR India
Intel Lakefield processors launched to compete with ARM chips

The Intel Lakefield processors feature a 56 percent smaller package area and up to 47 percent smaller board size along with extended battery life.

  • Updated: June 11, 2020 11:46 AM IST
Intel logo

Chipset manufacturer Intel recently launched its new Intel Lakefield processors with Intel Hybrid Technology. The new processors will allow the company to compete with ARM processors. The Lakefield mobile processor combines the performance of a hybrid CPU with Intel’s Foveros 3D packaging technology. This gives the setup a thin form factor, allowing companies to implement the chip to make slimmer devices. Also Read - Mi Notebook officially confirmed to launch with Intel's 10th gen Core i7 processor

Built on the 10nm process, the new processors get a reduction in standby power, as well as the area and height compared to earlier chipsets. The Intel Lakefield processors feature a 56 percent smaller package area and up to 47 percent smaller board size along with extended battery life. Despite this, the new processors still feature full compatibility for Windows 10. Further, the native dual internal display pipes make the processors ideal for dual-screen devices, a rising trend in the tech domain. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 laptop launched with Intel Lakefield processor

Intel Lakefield processor features

The Intel Lakefield processors feature Hardware-guided OS scheduling, which enables real-time communication between the CPU and the OS scheduler to select appropriate cores to run certain applications. This hybrid CPU architecture delivers up to 24 percent better performance and 12 percent faster single-thread performance. Also Read - MSI introduces Gaming and Content Creation series laptops with 10th Gen Intel chips in India

Further, the flexible GPU engine enables the chip to sustain high-throughput interference applications, including AI-integrated implementations like upscaling the resolution of images. The Gen11 graphics are also claimed to deliver up to 1.7 times better performance. This lets you convert video clips 54 percent faster and support up to four external 4K displays. There is also support for Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Intel LTE, which will let users experience seamless video conferencing and online streaming.

The new Intel Lakefield processors are already coming with at least two devices this year. These are the Samsung Galaxy Book S, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which was unveiled at CES 2020. Both the machines will be available later in 2020, with the Galaxy Book S expected to be available later this month.

  • Published Date: June 11, 2020 11:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 11, 2020 11:46 AM IST

