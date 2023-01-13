Intel launches 13th-gen Core i9 processor with 6GHz speed

Intel today introduced a new desktop processor. The company today announced the launch of its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS desktop processor. Intel says that the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS is the world’s fastest desktop processor and that it delivers a clock speed of up to 6GHz max turbo frequency out of the box. Also Read - Riot celebrates success of Valorant's Indian agent Harbor by displaying Mural Art and Billboards across India

“The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture. Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6GHz speeds at stock,” Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel, said in a statement. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets chat bubbles, 4K display support and more

As far as features are concerned, this newly launched desktop processor delivers up to 6GHz of max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, making it the first CPU in the PC industry to reach that speed without overclocking, the company said in a blog post today. Also Read - Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

The chipmaker also said that the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor comes with the Intel Adaptive Boost Technology, which offers an improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multicore turbo frequencies.

Coming to the architecture, this newly launched processor, has a total of 24 cores, which includes eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores, 32 threads, 150W processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache and a total of 20 PCIe lanes, which includes 16 PCIe 5.0 lanes and four PCIe 4.0 lanes. Furthermore, it features support for up to DDR5 5600 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s.

As far as compatible is concerned, Intel says that its 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS that is recommended for a superior gaming and content creation experience.

Talking about availability, Intel says that this special edition processor will be available globally starting January 12, 2023, at a starting price of $699 (Rs 56,813 approximately). “It can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners,” the company added.