Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors: Check details here

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and the Intel Z790 chipset will be available starting October 20, 2022.

Highlights

  • Intel launched the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors. It consists of a total of six chips.
  • Intel also launched the Intel 700 Series chipset.
  • The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and the Intel Z790 chipset will be available starting October 20, 2022.
Intel has launched its 13th-Gen Intel Core processors at its Intel Innovation 2022 event. The newly launched processor series codenamed Raptor Lake includes a total of six unlocked desktop processors, which includes i9-13900K, i9-13900KF, i7-13700K, i9-13700KF, i9-13600K and i9-13600KF. This new series of processors offer up to 24 cores, which includes up to eight performance cores and up to 16 efficiency cores, and 32 threads. This new family of processors also offers a clock speed of up to 5.8GHz, which the company says is 15 percent better single-thread performance. Intel also said that its 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup offers up to 41 percent better multi-threaded performance to handle multiple and compute intensive workloads. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

As far as the features are concerned, Intel‘s 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors offer several features for a more intensive gaming and content creation experience. This new processor series comes with Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost functionality, which the company says boosts processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload. These features are available in Intel Core i9 processors. Also Read - Intel showcases 12th Generation processors for mobile devices in India

The newly launched processors also offer PCIe Gen 5.0 memory support along with as many as 16 lanes off the processor. The company has also increased memory support to DDR5-5600 and DDR5-5200, while maintaining DDR4 compatibility. In terms of the cache, the newly launched processors offer up to 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

As far as availability is concerned, the chipmaker said that its 13th Gen Intel Core desktop ‘K’ processors will be available starting October 20, 2022, including boxed processors, motherboards and desktop system sales. The company didn’t specify the devices that these next-gen processors will be available with.

Intel 700 Series chipset

In addition to the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel also launched the Intel 700 Series chipset. This new chipset features eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0, which provides a total of 28 total lanes off the chipset. It also offers USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports and DMI Gen 4.0, which the company says provides improved USB connectivity speed and increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Intel also confirmed that it is bringing forward and backward compatibility to its 700 series chipset. This means that it is compatible with the existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboard. As far as availability is concerned, the Intel Z790 chipset will be available starting October 20, 2022.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 11:26 AM IST
