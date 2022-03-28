Intel has finally revealed details about the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS, which it claims is the world’s fastest desktop processor. The chip maker has also announced the specs and availability of the SoC. It delivers up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency — in spec with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and features Intel Adaptive Boost Technology. Also Read - Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

Price and Availability

The processor will be available beginning April 5 with a recommended customer price starting at $739 (roughly Rs 56,200). The company claims it can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners. Also Read - MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Specifications

Intel claims the unlocked i9-12900KS processor is built for gamers “who want the fastest processor available”. The SoC comes with 16 cores (eight Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores) and 24 threads, and up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency, 150W processor base power and 30MB Intel Smart Cache for even more gaming power and performance. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Chipmakers anticipate limited impact on chip shortage

Features and capabilities of i9-12900KS

Up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multi-core turbo frequencies.

16 cores (eight P-cores and eight E-cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache, and PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support.

Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.

Chipset compatible with existing Z690 motherboards with latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming experience.The i9-12900KS processor allows gamers and overclocking enthusiasts to take performance to the next level.

Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator & Esports Segment, Intel said, “Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance.”