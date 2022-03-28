comscore Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' i9-12900KS: Check price, features, more
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

News

Intel claims the unlocked i9-12900KS processor is built for gamers 'who want the fastest processor available'

Intel Fastest Desktop Chip

Intel has finally revealed details about the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS, which it claims is  the world’s fastest desktop processor. The chip maker has also announced the specs and availability of the SoC. It delivers up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency — in spec with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and features Intel Adaptive Boost Technology. Also Read - Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

Price and Availability

The processor will be available beginning April 5 with a recommended customer price starting at $739 (roughly Rs 56,200). The company claims it can be found at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners. Also Read - MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Specifications

Intel claims the unlocked i9-12900KS processor is built for gamers “who want the fastest processor available”. The SoC comes with 16 cores (eight Performance-cores and eight Efficient-cores) and 24 threads, and up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency, 150W processor base power and 30MB Intel Smart Cache for even more gaming power and performance. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Chipmakers anticipate limited impact on chip shortage

Features and capabilities of i9-12900KS

Up to 5.5 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.
Intel Adaptive Boost Technology for improved gaming performance by opportunistically allowing higher multi-core turbo frequencies.
16 cores (eight P-cores and eight E-cores), 24 threads, 150W processor base power, 30MB Intel Smart Cache, and PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support.
Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s support.
Chipset compatible with existing Z690 motherboards with latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming experience.The i9-12900KS processor allows gamers and overclocking enthusiasts to take performance to the next level.

Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator & Esports Segment, Intel said, “Intel continues to push the envelope for desktop gaming with the new 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on Intel’s 12th Gen performance hybrid architecture, this processor can hit 5.5 GHz on up to two cores for the first time, giving the most extreme gamers the ability to maximize performance.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 28, 2022 8:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
News
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find X5 Pro in pics: An unattainable beauty

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

News

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

News

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Related Topics

Related Stories

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features

News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices

How To

WhatsApp rolls out multi-device support: How to link multiple devices
Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here

Laptops

Intel introduces new vPro platform for 12th Gen chips: Details here
MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched

Laptops

MWC 2022: Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022, MateBook E laptops launched
Chipmakers anticipate limited impact on chip shortage amid Ukraine crisis

News

Chipmakers anticipate limited impact on chip shortage amid Ukraine crisis

हिंदी समाचार

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: 29 मई तक IPL 2022 देखने के लिए Disney+ Hotstar वाले 3 बेस्ट प्लान्स

BGMI टूर्नामेंट (BMOC) की रजिस्ट्रेशन डेट बढ़ी आगे, जानें कब तक है रजिस्टर करने का मौका

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ ग्लोबल मार्केट में कल 29 मार्च को हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में हो रही वाउचर की बारिश, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री Diamond Royale Voucher

Oneplus Pad की भारत में इतनी होगी कीमत, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video
This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video

News

This Android App Has Stolen Facebook Passwords Of 1 Lakh Users Via Google Play | Watch Video
Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Features

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details
Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Instagram Update: App Brings Back Chronological Feed, All You Need To Know - Checkout Video

News

Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
News
Intel launches 'fastest desktop processor' Core i9-12900KS: Check price, availability, features
Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India

Electric Vehicle

Adani Group announces 1500 EV charging stations across India
After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment

News

After Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, now Reliance JioMart to enter quick delivery segment
Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report

News

Apple reduces production targets of iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13: Report
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers