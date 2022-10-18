13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Intel unveiled its 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor at a global launch event last month. Now, less than a month after the global launch, the company has launched its newest desktop processor in India. The newly launched 13th Gen Intel Core processors dubbed as Raptor Lake come with a clock speed of up to 5.8GHz, which the company says is ideal for gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core family of processors includes a total of six unlocked processors, which includes i9-13900K, i9-13900KF, i7-13700K, i9-13700KF, i9-13600K and i9-13600KF. These processors come with up to 24 cores, up to 32 threads and they offer, up to 36MB of smart cache, up to 32MB of total L2 cache, maximum turbo core frequency of up to 5.8Hz, maximum efficiency frequency of up to 4.3GHz, Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU, and up to 128GB of storage space.

Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core processors also come with either Intel 600 or new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards that offers both, the latest DDR5 memory support and DDR4 memory support. The chipmaker says that its newest desktop processor series offers up to 15 percent better single-threaded performance and up to 41 percent better multi-threaded performance. These processors also offer support for PCIe Gen 5.0 with as many as 16 lanes off the processor.

In addition to this, the company’s Raptor lake processor series comes with several advanced functionalities including the Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost that boost processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload.

As far as availability is concerned, Intel said that its 13th Gen Intel Core desktop ‘K’ processors will be available in India starting October 21, 2022.

Intel 700 Series Chipset

Intel also launched its 700 Series chipset in India. This chipset was unveiled alongside the Raptor Lake processors last month. Now, the company is bringing this processor series to India. Intel says that this processor series offers up to eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 to provide 28 total lanes off the chipset. It also offers two increased USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and DMI Gen 4.0, which the company says increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking. It also features support for the Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards. There is no word on their availability in India yet.