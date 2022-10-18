comscore 13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel Launches The 13th Gen Intel Core Processors In India Check Top Features Availability
News

Intel launches the 13th Gen Intel Core processors in India: Check top features, availability

News

In addition to the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor, Intel has also launched the Intel 700 Series processors in India.

Highlights

  • Intel has launched the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors in India.
  • The 13th Gen Intel Core processors will go on sale in India on October 21, 2022.
  • Intel has also launched the Intel 700 Series processors in India.
Intel

Image: Intel

Intel unveiled its 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor at a global launch event last month. Now, less than a month after the global launch, the company has launched its newest desktop processor in India. The newly launched 13th Gen Intel Core processors dubbed as Raptor Lake come with a clock speed of up to 5.8GHz, which the company says is ideal for gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core family of processors includes a total of six unlocked processors, which includes i9-13900K, i9-13900KF, i7-13700K, i9-13700KF, i9-13600K and i9-13600KF. These processors come with up to 24 cores, up to 32 threads and they offer, up to 36MB of smart cache, up to 32MB of total L2 cache, maximum turbo core frequency of up to 5.8Hz, maximum efficiency frequency of up to 4.3GHz, Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU, and up to 128GB of storage space.

Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core processors also come with either Intel 600 or new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards that offers both, the latest DDR5 memory support and DDR4 memory support. The chipmaker says that its newest desktop processor series offers up to 15 percent better single-threaded performance and up to 41 percent better multi-threaded performance. These processors also offer support for PCIe Gen 5.0 with as many as 16 lanes off the processor.

In addition to this, the company’s Raptor lake processor series comes with several advanced functionalities including the Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost that boost processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload.

As far as availability is concerned, Intel said that its 13th Gen Intel Core desktop ‘K’ processors will be available in India starting October 21, 2022.

Intel 700 Series Chipset

Intel also launched its 700 Series chipset in India. This chipset was unveiled alongside the Raptor Lake processors last month. Now, the company is bringing this processor series to India. Intel says that this processor series offers up to eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 to provide 28 total lanes off the chipset. It also offers two increased USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and DMI Gen 4.0, which the company says increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking. It also features support for the Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards. There is no word on their availability in India yet.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 5:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Motorola has announced 12GB/256GB variant of the Edge 30 Ultra
Mobiles
Motorola has announced 12GB/256GB variant of the Edge 30 Ultra
Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 phones go on sale again India

Mobiles

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 phones go on sale again India

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Features

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Now is the time

News

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Now is the time

Gmail's Settings page on iOS gets redesign

Apps

Gmail's Settings page on iOS gets redesign

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

13th Gen Intel Core processors arrive in India: Check details

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Now is the time

Gmail's Settings page on iOS gets redesign

Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke electric hybrid cars unveiled in India

New Redmi Note 12 series leak hints at all phones under it

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More