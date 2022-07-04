comscore Intel showcases 12th Gen processors for laptops and notebooks in India
Intel showcases 12th Generation processors for mobile devices in India

Intel 12th Generation processors for mobile devices start from U-series and P-series and go up to H and HX-series.

Intel on Monday announced its 12th Generation family of processors at its Intel Core Experience event in India. The new processors are currently available in the market for both desktop and laptop machines. Today, the company highlighted the H-series, HX series, U-series, P-series, and S-series processors that are built on the Intel 7 process. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Processor vs SoC explained: How your smartphone processor is different from a laptop processor

12th Generation Intel Core processors officially revealed

The mobile series of 12th Generation processors start with U-series, P-series, H-series, and HX-series. There’s also the S-series, but that’s for desktops. Also Read - There is a shortage of chips for machines that make chipsets: Intel, Apple chip maker

The Intel 12th Generation Core processors, also known as Alder Lake processors, come with a new architecture design. It supports DDR5 memory, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and Wi-FI 6E (Gig+). The 12th Generation processors support Intel’s Smart Cache L3 and L2. Also Read - Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops and new Chromebook models: Check details

The 12th Generation processors bring a hybrid architecture system and it offers performance as well as efficiency cores. For the unversed, the performance cores are the highest performing CPU cores for maximum burst and single-thread performance. On the other hand, the efficiency cores help in offering better multi-threaded performance.

At the event, the company highlighted the HX series and H-series of processors. The HX series is for mobile devices like laptops and notebooks. It features up to 16 cores and supports overclocking.

The H-series, on the other hand, are also for laptops and notebooks and offer up to 14 cores. The H-series processor will be paired with discrete graphics and will be mainly seen in gaming laptops.

Other than these two, the U-series and P-series were also displayed at the event. The former offers up to 10 cores and it is mainly for thin and light laptops. The P-series is again for the thin and light laptops and notebooks in the lower range.

As of now, there are limited laptops and notebooks with Intel’s 12th Generation processors, but soon, we can expect more OEMs to bring 12th Gen Intel chip-powered devices into the Indian market.

  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 4:56 PM IST

