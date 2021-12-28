The Indian govt is incentivizing semiconductor manufacturers to set up shop in the country. So far, none of the major chipset brands have confirmed if they are willing to start chip production anytime soon. However, a major hint has been dropped suggesting that Intel might be interested in India after all. Also Read - India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

Intel SVP and President of Intel Foundry Services, Randhir Thakur had shared appreciation for the Indian government's move to incentivize semiconductor manufacturers. He acclaimed the govt for its attempt to make India a hub for electronics and semiconductors. In a tweet he said, "Congrats to @GoI_MeitY @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI for Semiconductor design & manufacturing incentives for India as hub for electronics & semiconductors. Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging & logistics."

In response to this tweet Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Intel – welcome to India."

There has been no official confirmation from the company about any decision to establish a manufacturing facility. BGR.in has reached out to Intel for confirmation. Stay tuned for the latest development.