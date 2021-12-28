comscore Intel to be first major chip manufacturing brand to set shop in India?
Will Intel be the first major semiconductor manufacturing company to set shop in India?

Intel SVP and President of Intel Foundry Services, Randhir Thakur had shared appreciation for the Indian government’s move to incentivize semiconductor manufacturers

Intel chipset

Intel could become the first major chipset manufacturer to come to India

The Indian govt is incentivizing semiconductor manufacturers to set up shop in the country. So far, none of the major chipset brands have confirmed if they are willing to start chip production anytime soon. However, a major hint has been dropped suggesting that Intel might be interested in India after all. Also Read - India to get 5G in 2022, starting with these 13 cities: Check if your city is on the list

Intel SVP and President of Intel Foundry Services, Randhir Thakur had shared appreciation for the Indian government’s move to incentivize semiconductor manufacturers. He acclaimed the govt for its attempt to make India a hub for electronics and semiconductors. In a tweet he said, “Congrats to @GoI_MeitY @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI for Semiconductor design & manufacturing incentives for India as hub for electronics & semiconductors. Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging & logistics.” Also Read - CES 2022: Now Google, Intel, GM, Lenovo cancel plans amid rising Covid-19 cases

In response to this tweet Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Intel – welcome to India.” Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the chipset category

There has been no official confirmation from the company about any decision to establish a manufacturing facility. BGR.in has reached out to Intel for confirmation. Stay tuned for the latest development.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2021 11:18 AM IST

