comscore Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit to boost autonomous driving experience
News

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit to boost autonomous driving experience

News

The acquisition of Moovit will help Intel boost its automated driving experience where it has a virtual lead with Mobileye.

  • Published: May 4, 2020 5:13 PM IST
Moovit Image Lead

Intel is set to acquire Moovit for reportedly $1 billion. The Israeli company has developed a public transport and mobility journey planner app. The acquisition should not come as a surprise since Intel Capital, the venture capital arm of Intel, is one of the shareholders in Moovit. Amnon Shashua, the founder of CEO of Mobileye, which Intel acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017, sits on the board of directors of Moovit. Also Read - Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Comet Lake-S CPUs as the world's fastest gaming processor

Israeli business daily Globes reported details of the possible acquisition first. The report also highlights that the deal has not yet been finalized. Moovit was founded in 2011 and Globes reports that it has raised $134 million so far. The urban mobility company has shareholders including Gemini, the Barkat brothers, BMW, Vintage, Sequoia and Waze founder Uri Levin. Levin also serves as chairman of the company. Also Read - Intel 10th gen H-Series CPU is official: A look at laptops from Asus, Razer, MSI, Lenovo, Acer and others

Intel looking to acquire Moovit

In February 2018, Intel Capital invested in the $50 million financing round of Moovit. At the time, cofounder and CEO Nir Erez said, “Moovit expects to surpass 1 billion users by 2021 and to significantly expand the number of cities that use Moovit’s data analytics to improve urban mobility. We are especially thrilled about our plans to collaborate with Mobileye. It’s a synergistic relationship at an exciting time to be shaping the future of urban mobility.” Also Read - Intel announces 10th gen Core H-Series CPU to take on AMD's Ryzen platform

If Intel goes ahead with the acquisition of Moovit, it will be the second major acquisition for the chipmaker in recent months in Israel. The Santa Clara, California headquarter semiconductor company had purchased chipmaker Habana Labs for $2 billion at the end of 2019. Intel said at the time of purchase that Habana Labs will remain an independent business unit and will be led by its current management team.

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

Also Read

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

The acquisition of Moovit will help Intel strengthen its automated driving initiative. Intel is already in the driver’s seat with its Mobileye acquisition and the company is expected to become a backbone for the chipmaker’s future. With Moovit, Intel will also have a large amount of public transit data and analytics. This could be clubbed with mobileye to innovate transit experience with automated driving and management systems.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time
Gaming
Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

Gaming

GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores 105 points on DxOMark

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion

News

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion
Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family
AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 3300X to start at $99

News

AMD Ryzen 3 3100, 3300X to start at $99
Intel announces 10th gen Core H-Series CPU aimed at gamers and creators

News

Intel announces 10th gen Core H-Series CPU aimed at gamers and creators
Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals

News

Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की Antibacterial T-shirt, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Huawei Y9s स्मार्टफोन Amazon India पर हुआ लिस्ट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Oppo A92 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi 108MP कैमरा वाले Mi 10 5G स्मार्टफोन को भारत में इस दिन करेगा लॉन्च

BSNL के ग्राहकों को झटका! कंपनी कम कर दी इस प्लान की वैधता

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched
News
Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched
Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates
Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion

News

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores 105 points on DxOMark

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores 105 points on DxOMark
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8