comscore Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Intel, TSMC and Samsung could soon build chipset production factories in the USA: WSJ
News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could soon build chipset production factories in the USA: WSJ

News

Local production via brands like Intel, TSMC, and Samsung will reduce the USA's dependence on Asia for chipsets.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 3:52 PM IST
intel-xmm-8160-5g-modem-main

Source: Intel

The US officials are reportedly in talks with Intel and TSMC about setting up the production of chipsets in the country itself. The US-based tech brands have been working towards reducing the dependence on Asia for years and this has only become more intense ever since. With a pandemic disrupting the trade and manufacturing cycles and sour US-China trade scenarios, reducing dependence sounds like a good plan for the US. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

The report by The Wall Street Journal also reported about US officials talking to South Korean company Samsung Electronics to expand its operations in the states. This would allow the brand to produce more advanced chips in the USA itself. Also Read - Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit to boost autonomous driving experience

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

The chipsets produced by Intel, Samsung, and TSMC, are all based on a 10nm process, if not lower. This makes them extremely fast and power-efficient. The report also mentions that Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, mentioned the building of a commercial foundry to the Pentagon. This was reportedly due to the “uncertainty created by the current geopolitical situation.” Also Read - Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Comet Lake-S CPUs as the world's fastest gaming processor

While Intel already has production in the USA that produces chipsets for its own products, the new factory would allow it to make chips for other brands. These include Qualcomm, Nvidia, and AMD (Advanced Micro Devices).

TSMC “open to using building fabs overseas”

The US government has also proposed other solutions to the industry. These include government investments in the chipset industry to support the high cost of building foundries and tax credits.  “TSMC has always been open to building fabs overseas, and do not rule anything out. We are actively evaluating all the suitable locations, including in the U.S., but there is no concrete plan yet. It all depends on customers’ needs,” said TSMC in another report by TechCrunch.

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Comet Lake-S CPUs as the world's fastest gaming processor

Also Read

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Comet Lake-S CPUs as the world's fastest gaming processor

In other news, Intel recently announced its 10th generation Core S-Series desktop processors. The new flagship platform, as one would expect, is being dubbed as the world’s fastest gaming processor. The chipsets were made official by Intel with Core i9-10900K leading the way. The announcement of the new desktop processors further intensifies Intel’s battle with AMD.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 11, 2020 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
Photo Gallery
5 key features of YU Yutopia
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
News
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: Top features

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

News

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 3,600 cashback offer

Deals

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 3,600 cashback offer

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Related Topics

Related Stories

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA
Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way

News

Realme phone with 6,000mAh battery could be on its way
Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s new render leak shows punch-hole camera design
Best Samsung Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone in India
Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in India

Top Products

Best Smartphone with 5000mAh Battery in India

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 768G Soc के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

iPhone SE 2020 को कम कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं आप, होगी इतनी बचत

Apple HomePod भारत में बिक्री के लिए तैयार, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Season 13 इस तारीख को आएगा, जानिए नए अपडेट में क्या क्या मिलेगा

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
News
Oppo A31 6GB RAM variant goes on sale in India: Check price, offers
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA

News

Intel, TSMC and Samsung could produce chips in the USA
Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

News

Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India
Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications

News

Honor 9X Pro will launch in India on May 12 with 7nm Kirin 810 SoC: Check specifications